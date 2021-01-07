“It just seems like Shannon and John are fighting a lot, seems like they're not treating each other the way they should be treating each other,” Gina Kirschenheiter said

Gina Kirschenheiter is expressing her concern over Shannon Beador’s relationship with boyfriend John Janssen — but Shannon doesn’t seem to appreciate the commentary.

“We've all been getting phone calls from Shannon regarding John, right? And we're concerned for her,” said Gina, 36. “It sounds like something bad is going on there.”

“It just seems like Shannon and John are fighting a lot,” she added, after Emily agreed. “Seems like they're not treating each other the way they should be treating each other.”

Image zoom Shannon Beador and John Janssen | Credit: Shannon Beador/instagram

Later in the episode, Shannon, 56, and John sat down to discuss their relationship and the struggles they’d faced in recent months.

“I'm not gonna lie. I mean, it's been like, what, five months of quarantine?” Shannon began. “And if I look back on that time, I think that I was completely overrun by fear. I drank a lot. And I'm not proud of certain things that I did. I would take things out on you, and so I feel I'm embarrassed and I feel bad for the way that I have treated you.”

“It's hard being together 24/7 and I think we both probably took things out on each other,” John replied.

Shannon admitted that she took out her “fear” and “aggression” on John, but was “working on it.” The couple ended their conversation with “I love yous” and appeared to be going strong.

Image zoom The Real Housewives of Orange County

“What I've learned about John throughout all of this is that he's committed,” Shannon said in a confessional. “You can have a really horrible situation and he's going to see the positive in it. And it makes me feel loved; it makes me feel wanted.”

The topic of Shannon and John's relationship came up once again when Shannon had a visit with Kelly Dodd.

“So everything's going well with you two?” Kelly, 45, asked Shannon, who confirmed that she and John were doing well but admitted that quarantining together was difficult.

“COVID was hard, when you're together 24/7,” Shannon replied. “It's a lot, and I was so fear driven, so I ate and drank a lot. So when you drink more, you fight. I feel as though there's been a little bit of damage done.”

RELATED VIDEO: RHOC's Shannon Beador Reveals Why She Gave Her Friendship with Kelly Dodd a 'Second Chance'

Kelly then told Shannon about Gina’s concerns, but Shannon wasn’t too keen on her friends speaking behind her back.

“Gina and all of us were talking about your relationship and I've never seen anything — I’ve only seen happy-go-lucky you two together, I've not witnessed anything like that — but Gina says she has,” Kelly said.

“What's so crazy is that at the very beginning of COVID, John ended up going home and I talked to Gina that night and I was f------ hysterical because I thought, ‘I’m never gonna be able to see him again,’” Shannon said, explaining that she and John reunited shortly after that night but she “never heard from Gina after that.”

“So here she is three months later saying that she's so concerned about me. If she was so concerned about me, why didn't you pick up the phone one time?” Shannon posed.

“I have gone out of my way to be kind to Gina and saying that about me behind my back — what are you trying to do?” she concluded in a confessional.