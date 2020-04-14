Image zoom Gina Kirschenheiter/instagram

Gina Kirschenheiter and boyfriend Travis Mullen “had the best day” celebrating Easter with their blended family!

The Real Housewives of Orange County star and her three children had a family-filled celebration with Mullen and his own kids on Sunday, when Kirschenheiter shared a series of photos to Instagram from the holiday.

“Happy Easter from us to you! 🐇Had the best day celebrating with the chickies 🐣❤️,” the 35-year-old Bravo personality captioned the pictures. “Hope you had a happy and healthy day!!”

Along with a photo of the couple kissing on the front porch, Kirschenheiter posted a handful of adorable snaps of her children — Nicholas, 7, Sienna, 5, and Luca, 3 (all of whom she shares with ex Matt Kirschenheiter) — and Mullen’s own kids (two daughters and a son, ages 8, 6, and 3, from his previous relationship) from the day.

In response to a fan who commented that they couldn’t “even imagine being all cooped up with so many little ones to try to entertain,” Kirschneheiter replied, “I love it #momlife.”

The reality star and her children moved in with Mullen in February after dating for six months, a “major” move which came a month before the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) had been declared a pandemic.

“We’re a modern-day Brady Bunch,” Kirschneheiter told PEOPLE in February. “We’re one maid away from having someone to fill out that center square!”

“It’s really nice to see how close the kids are and how much they love each other,” she continued. “They even all have their own space. It’s only three bedrooms but we have triple bunkbeds in both the kids’ rooms, so everyone has settled into their own corner. They’re just so happy together, all six of the kids, that it makes us feel so confident in this decision, and reminds us that we’re doing the right thing.”

The reality star went on to praise her boyfriend and the “kind-hearted human” he is.

“He’s adorable, and he has such a good heart. And he loves me for all of me; my imperfections, my craziness, my past — he loves me in spite of it all,” she gushed. “And for me, the biggest shift was being in a relationship with someone who just cares about what’s going on in my day. Even the boring stuff. He just genuinely cares what’s going on and he listens.”