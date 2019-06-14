A real (housewife) reconciliation?

After splitting last year, Real Housewives of Orange County star Gina Kirschenheiter hinted this week that she and her husband Matt might have gotten back together.

In a celebratory birthday post to Matt on Tuesday, the 35-year-old Bravo star shared multiple photos of the couple throughout the years — including a snapshot from their wedding day — alongside a loving caption.

“Happy birthday to the man who has held my hand for the last 14 years despite the ups and downs,” she captioned a series of images of the two. “Thanks for being the best father to our kids, and the best friend a girl could ask for.”

“Wouldn’t want to take on this crazy life with anyone else,” she added.

“Like you said, ‘I’m your person and you’re mine,’ ” she wrote, adding a red heart emoji.

Castmate Vicki Gunvalson commented on the post and congratulated the couple. “So sweet and I’m so happy for you,” wrote the RHOC OG Housewife.

A rep for Kirschenheiter had no comment.

Within the past few months, the two have continued to spend some together, spurring speculation about whether they have reconciled. On Mother’s Day, she shared a family photo featuring their three children: Nicholas, 6, Luca, 3, and Sienna, 4.

“Thankful for this bunch who made me a mother! ❤️” she wrote. “Hope all you amazing moms have a great day. Take time to relax for you!”

At the end of May, Matt and Gina celebrated Nicholas as he won a little league baseball championship. Gina captured the moment on Instagram, writing, “So proud of all our boys!! Tiny but mighty with endless ❤️!!”

One fan commented about seeing the two together, “Still holding out y’all can work it out.”

Image zoom Gina and Matt Kirschenheiter with son Nicholas Gina Kirschenheiter/Instagram

Though their post-split relationship has been friendly, RHOC costar Emily Simpson told Bravo in March that she was helping Gina find a new man.

“I’m out searching for men for her every day. I’m on the prowl looking for somebody for Gina,” Simpson said. “Feel free to let me know, because I’m gonna vet everyone first.”

After filing for divorce last April, Matt and Gina took turns staying at their Orange County home while they worked on divorce paperwork. In September, Gina assured PEOPLE that the family would remain tight-knit despite the split.

“We’re always going to be family. We are a family,” Gina said then. “He’s my best friend. I can never imagine him not in my life. He’s the father of my children. He’s the most important person to me.”

RELATED ARTICLE: RHOC’s Tamra Judge Reunites with Estranged Ex-Husband Simon for Daughter Sophia’s Dance

She cited then that their relationship “had run its course” and that “all of a sudden, it all collided,” she said.

“On Long Island, marriage is a community thing …. so when we moved to California, it was like, now you only have each other,” she said. “And you really have to validate that relationship and say, ‘Are we really functioning and working well? Are you really my soulmate who I want to spend the rest of my life with in that way?’”

“When we asked ourselves those questions, we discovered that we really didn’t,” Gina added.

The couple met before they graduated college and had been together for 11 years and married for eight.

Aside from the divorce, Gina’s own life has been filled with some ups and downs as well. In February, she was arrested for a DUI. Less than a week later, she was pulled over for using her phone while driving.

“This didn’t happen to me. I wasn’t ‘unlucky’ I made a conscious decision to do something especially stupid,” she wrote on Instagram following the arrest. “One time is one time too many. I am awake now. I can promise this will NEVER BE ME again.”