RHOC's Emily Simpson Admits She Feels 'Upset and Resentful' Towards Husband During Tense Talk

Emily Simpson and her husband of 10 years Shane Simpson butted heads on Tuesday’s Real Housewives of Orange County, as she confronted him over the trouble the two have been having in their marriage.

“I feel very upset and resentful towards you,” she told Shane. “And I know you feel upset and resentful towards me.”

The lawyer and party planner, 43 — who shares daughter Annabelle, 6, and twin sons Luke and Keller, 4, with Shane — revealed earlier this season that Shane had moved out of their home so that he could study for the bar exam. He was so committed to his preparation that he hadn’t spoken to her in the 10 days leading up to the exam, she said.

Shane’s change of location gave him the quiet to concentrate, but as viewers saw on Tuesday’s episode, that focus away from Emily didn’t seem to change when he came home after the exam.

“We’re not good at communicating,” Emily finally told Shane, after asking for his attention. “We didn’t talk at all while you were taking the bar exam and then you came home and then we really didn’t talk at all.”

Shane didn’t agree. “We talked a little bit, we didn’t talk very much,” he said. “I was focused.”

RELATED: RHOC‘s Emily Simpson Has Anxiety Attack as She Opens Up About Marital Problems: ‘I Feel Lost’

Image zoom Shane and Emily Simpson Emily Simpson/Instagram

He was focused, but he was also frustrated about an argument the two had gotten into before he left.

“You texted me nasty things,” he reminded Emily — who quickly apologized.

“I said I was sorry,” she explained. “I didn’t want you to not pass the bar and then say, ‘Well, you drove me crazy and you texted me all the time.’ So I just left you alone.”

Emily then suggested the two meet with a therapist or mediator to learn how to “communicate better.”

“I have trouble with the way that you talk to me sometimes,” she said. “I don’t like the condescending tone. It’s sarcasm all the time. I get tired of being the butt of all your jokes sometimes.”

Unfortunately, Shane wasn’t interested. “Now, is this a bashing session on Shane? Calm down,” he said, appearing to laugh off Emily’s concerns.

“I honestly don’t believe I’m sarcastic to the degree that Emily says I am. Her choice in using the word sarcasm is just a blanket excuse to cover everything. And sometimes it’s satire. You know what satire is? It’s joking at the expense of others, so it’s not sarcasm,” he told audiences, laughing.

Their argument ended with Emily asking Shane, “Tell me you love me,” and Shane jokingly responding, “I love me.”

Image zoom Emily and Shane Simpson with their kids Emily Simpson/Instagram

RELATED: Why RHOC‘s Emily Simpson Has Been ‘Honest’ with Her Kids About Her Sister Being Their Surrogate

Earlier this season, Emily admitted to her fellow Orange County Housewife Gina Kirschenheiter that the troubles she was having in her personal life were causing her mounting levels of stress.

“I just feel so overwhelmed and I feel so much anxiety that I just feel like, every little thing that happens, I can’t handle it,” said Emily, during a cast trip to Beverly Hills. “I feel like I barely get through each thing I’m supposed to do. I feel like I’m barely being a good mom, I’m barely being a good wife, I’m barely being a good attorney. I’m just hanging on in each aspect of my life.”

“I’m having an anxiety attack right now,” she said. “I feel like I can’t breathe. I just feel lost right now.”

She lamented: “I’m just really overwhelmed and I’m really sad right now and I’m kind of acting like a crazy person and I don’t know why.”

Fans will have to wait and see what happens with Emily and Shane — though, according to social media, their marital problems seem to be in the past.

Back in March, Emily celebrated her 10-year anniversary with a gushy post about Shane on Instagram.

“Even after a decade together, we are still committed to each other, and committed to raising five kids (3 together and my two step-daughters) with heaps of love and laughter and the very best of parenting intentions to guide them to become kind, compassionate, inspiring and educated humans,” Emily wrote.

“Thank you Mr. Simpson for always putting me and our family first after all these years together 😘😘,” she added. “Your integrity, commitment to family and hands on approach to parenting our children is always to be commended!! Here’s to another 10 years!”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.