RHOC's Emily Simpson Threatens to 'Kill' Kelly Dodd for Insulting Her Husband

Emily Simpson showed her Real Housewives of Orange County castmates exactly where her loyalty lies — and just how far she’ll go to protect it — on Monday’s episode.

The mother of three got into a heated confrontation with Kelly Dodd during an event at Tamra Judge‘s home after Dodd called Simpson’s husband Shane “a little bitch.”

“Kelly, that’s my husband. Hey, that’s my husband. You don’t f—ing talk to my husband like that,” Emily yelled, as Shane and costar Gina Kirschenheiter held her back. “You don’t talk to my husband like that. Get her the f— away from me. I will f—ing kill you.”

Her threats may have been intense, but Kelly’s anger towards Shane was just as passionate.

Emily Simpson, Gina Kirschenheiter, Tatiana Beebe, Kelly Dodd and Shannon Beador Bravo

Their argument began when Shane appeared to stick up for Vicki Gunvalson’s boyfriend Steve Lodge, who RHOC fans will remember famously accompanied Gunvalson on a double date with Kelly’s ex-husband Michael Dodd and his new girlfriend.

Though Kelly had squashed her beef with Gunvalson, she was still angry at Lodge for talking negatively about her in the press.

“I can’t stand Vicki’s boyfriend. He’s best friends with my ex-husband. And he talks s—,” said Kelly, who had also called Steve a “d— bag” on social media. “Be a man. What dudes do that? Shut the f— up. … He had no business … talking about me. Why is he completely on Michael’s side? It’s insane. I did nothing to him. … I just want to know why.”

Kelly Dodd and Emily Simpson David Livingston/Getty; Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Eventually, she found the courage to confront Lodge, telling him, “I don’t want to make a big deal out of this [but] what happened on social media really upset me.”

Lodge tried to dodge the question. “I don’t follow social media, What did I say?” he asked, playing dumb before walking away as Kelly tried to pursue him. “You know what Kelly, take your drama somewhere else.”

That’s when Shane, who was standing next to Lodge, got involved. “I think he’s saying if you have something to complain about you need to bring it,” Shane said. “Why are you making a big deal about it?”

Shane and Emily Simpson Emily Simpson/Instagram

Not one to bite her tongue, Kelly asked Shane, “Why are you getting involved?”

He then insulted her. “You’re drunk,” he told her. When she denied that, telling him she was drinking her first drink, Shane said, “You mean that’s your normal behavior? Ugh.”

“You’re a f—ing dork, that’s what you are,” she said. “Loser. You’re a dork.”

“Don’t talk to him, he’s a little twerp,” Kelly said to the other women, including Emily. “Little p—-. This little guy is a little bitch over there. That little man over there. … He’s over here, sticking up for Steve and being the little peanut gallery.”

“You had no business opening your mouth,” she told Shane. “You shouldn’t have said anything. It was none of your business. … You said I was drunk. You’re a little bitch, dude.”

RELATED VIDEO: How RHOC Star Emily Simpson Is Breaking the ‘Housewife Curse’ With Couples Therapy

That’s when Emily lost it, ending the episode with a bang.

Even Shannon Beador was left wondering to Kelly, “Did she just say she was going to kill you?”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo