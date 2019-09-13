RHOC Star Emily Simpson's Husband Shane Fails California Bar Exam

Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson‘s husband is still working toward his goal of becoming a licensed lawyer.

Shane Simpson failed the California state bar exam he took this past February, a source confirms to PEOPLE.

“It’s one of the hardest bars in the country to pass. There was a 31 percent pass rate. So 69 percent of people don’t pass,” says the source. “It’s not like he’s in this minority where everybody passes but him.”

The reality star’s name is not currently included on the California Bar Organization website, while Emily, who works as an attorney, is listed.

The source says that Shane took the test “again in July and is awaiting the results.”

Tensions surrounding Shane’s preparation for the February test has been a major plot point on the latest season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, with Emily admitting that his studying put a strain on their relationship.

At one point, it was revealed that Shane had temporarily moved into a hotel to help him focus on the test. After he completed the exam and returned home, Emily attempted to discuss her feelings with Shane — which didn’t go well.

“I feel very upset and resentful towards you,” she said, suggesting the couple attend counseling. “And I know you feel upset and resentful towards me.”

After the episode aired, Emily posted an impassioned Instagram post about the importance of being able to support yourself.

“Cheers to all the strong mamas out there busting your butt every day to give your kids the best life ever,” she wrote. “Cheers to all the strong women out there getting an education so that you can be empowered and always take care of yourself. Cheers to anyone getting in shape for a healthier version of you! Keep going and don’t quit!”