RHOC's Emily Simpson's Husband Shane Fails California Bar Exam Again — But He Doesn't Know Yet

Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson‘s husband is not yet a licensed lawyer.

PEOPLE confirms Shane Simpson failed the California state bar exam he took in July. The reality star’s name is not currently included on the California Bar Organization website, while Emily, who works as an attorney, is listed.

Emily addressed her husband’s latest attempt during the RHOC cast panel at BravoCon on Sunday, saying her husband had not yet checked his own results.

“He should have gotten them but he won’t look,” she said. “I can’t figure out if he’s waiting for me to come home. He had a rough time the last time [he took the test], so I don’t know if he’s avoiding looking or he knows he messed up.”

When a fan in the audience offered to look up the results for her, Emily insisted on waiting until she got home to find if he passed or not.

Shane and Emily Simpson

Shane previously took the exam in February, but did not pass.

“It’s one of the hardest bars in the country to pass. There was a 31 percent pass rate. So 69 percent of people don’t pass,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “It’s not like he’s in this minority where everybody passes but him.”

But according to online records, 50.1 percent of participants passed the July test.

Tensions surrounding Shane’s preparation for the February test was a major plot point on the latest season of RHOC, with Emily admitting that his studying put a strain on their relationship.

Image zoom

At one point, it was revealed that Shane had temporarily moved into a hotel to help him focus on the test. After he completed the exam and returned home, Emily attempted to discuss her feelings with Shane — which didn’t go well.

“I feel very upset and resentful towards you,” she said, suggesting the couple attend counseling. “And I know you feel upset and resentful towards me.”

During the panel on Sunday, Emily admitted that Shane wasn’t the only problem in their relationship.

“Sometimes he’ll say stuff that’s really benign and I’ll go off,” she said. “I’ll say, ‘I want a divorce and this and that.’ It’s both of us, it’s not just him.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.