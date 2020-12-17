RHOC's Emily Simpson and Her Family Tested Positive for COVID in July: 'Complete Nightmare'

Emily Simpson, her husband Shane, and their three children all contracted COVID-19 over the summer

Emily Simpson tested positive for the novel coronavirus over the summer.

During Wednesday night's episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Emily, 44, learned that she had contracted COVID-19. Her husband, Shane Simpson, also tested positive for the virus.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

While Emily's symptoms were mild (though she did have to miss the RHOC cast's getaway trip to Lake Arrowhead), Shane was left bedridden with a fever and severe cough. Eventually, Emily brought her husband to the hospital.

At the end of the episode, Emily received a text from Shane, who was in the emergency room. "This is worse than prison. Ever hour is like a fight to live," the texts read.

Image zoom Emily Simpson | Credit: Getty Images

In an interview this week with Bravo's The Daily Dish, Emily said that she was diagnosed with COVID-19 in July and that the couple's three children — daughter Annabelle, 7, and twin sons Luke and Keller, 5 — also tested positive.

"I know that there'll probably be a lot of people that are very interested into a bird's-eye view into someone who their entire family had COVID and how we dealt with it and how difficult it was," Emily said.

She added, "this is actually real life playing out with our family [when it airs] and how we dealt with it and how severe it was for Shane that I actually thought he wasn't going to live, and he thought so, too. It's kind of traumatic for me because it was really difficult. It's the hardest thing I've ever gone through."

The Bravo star said that her kids did not have symptoms, while she dealt with headaches, fatigue, and body aches. Meanwhile, Shane experienced vomiting blood, high fevers, and difficulty breathing and stayed in the hospital for over a week.

"It was a complete nightmare," she said.

Emily said that costar Shannon Beador, who also contracted the virus over the summer, supported her during the crisis. "The only thing I can say is when they talk about 'mom strength,' as a mom, you do it," she said.

Beador, 56, announced on July 24 that she tested positive for COVID-19, along with daughters Sophie, 18, and twins Stella and Adeline, 14.

"Today, we are Covid positive times 4," the mom, who shares her daughters with ex-husband David Beador, wrote on Instagram. "The girls and I are blessed to be quarantining in the same home (but isolating in separate rooms)."

"A huge thank you to all of the medical personnel that have been patiently guiding us through this illness," Beador added. "Sending prayers to all of those affected."