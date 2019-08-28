It was an emotional night for Emily Simpson on Tuesday’s The Real Housewives of Orange County.

The lawyer and mother of three — who shares daughter Annabelle, 6, and twin sons Luke and Keller, 4, with husband Shane Simpson — broke down in tears during a cast trip to Beverly Hills, telling pal Gina Kirschenheiter that troubles she was having in her personal life were causing her mounting levels of stress.

“I just feel so overwhelmed and I feel so much anxiety that I just feel like, every little thing that happens, I can’t handle it,” said Emily, 43. “I feel like I barely get through each thing I’m supposed to do. I feel like I’m barely being a good mom, I’m barely being a good wife, I’m barely being a good attorney. I’m just hanging on in each aspect of my life.”

“I’m having an anxiety attack right now,” she added. “I feel like I can’t breathe. I just feel lost right now.”

She lamented: “I’m just really overwhelmed and I’m really sad right now and I’m kind of acting like a crazy person and I don’t know why.”

RELATED: Why RHOC‘s Emily Simpson Has Been ‘Honest’ with Her Kids About Her Sister Being Their Surrogate

Image zoom Emily Simpson Bravo

Gina, who has been close friends with Emily since the two joined RHOC last season, noticed that her bestie’s behavior has been a little off lately. But while Gina had compassion, she wasn’t buying Emily’s claim that she didn’t know what was upsetting her.

“You’re a f—ing mess,” Gina bluntly told Emily. “I feel that I sense this is something more and you’re not addressing it.”

“Emily can’t pinpoint exactly what’s the issue with her and I think that maybe it’s because she doesn’t really want to,” Gina confessed to audiences. “I think maybe there’s something going on with Shane.”

Of course, Gina knows all too well about the pain marital problems bring, being that she’s currently involved in a contentious divorce and custody battle with her estranged husband Matt Kirschenheiter.

“She’s really not herself,” Gina later told the rest of the cast. “I think like, something’s going on that she’s not talking about.”

RELATED: RHOC Star Emily Simpson Claps Back at Body Shamers: ‘It’s Never OK to Call a Woman Fat’

In fact, Emily was keeping details of some of the problems she was having at home with Shane away from the other women.

The couple has been married for 10 years, but at the time of filming, had been apart as Shane studied for the bar exam. He needed to focus so much for the test, he was staying at a hotel and hadn’t spoken with Emily in 10 days.

To try to help put some spice back into their marriage, Emily surprised Shane by booking a gig dancing in a burlesque revue in Las Vegas. But that only made things worse when Shane, a practicing Mormon, said he didn’t approve and wouldn’t be supporting her.

RELATED: RHOC’s Emily Simpson Slams the ‘Vicious Jerks’ Who Accused Her of Photoshopping Pictures

“He said he wasn’t comfortable, he didn’t know that he wanted to be there,” Emily recalled on Tuesday’s RHOC. “We kind of got into a fight, an argument. It hurt my feelings … It’s outside his comfort zone.”

“Shane and I, we’re in a difficult situation right now,” Emily admitted. “I’m reluctant to share things about my marriage because I don’t want people to jump on a bandwagon of bashing my husband.”

Image zoom Emily Simpson and Shannon Beador KCR/Shutterstock; Brian To/Variety/Shutterstock

So instead, Emily was taking her anger out on her fellow Orange County Housewife, Shannon Beador.

The two hadn’t exactly been friends on the show, fighting viciously at the season 13 reunion. And therefore, it was no wonder that Emily lashed out when she heard that former Flipping Out star Jeff Lewis had claimed on his SiriusXM radio show that Beador told him she suspected Emily and Gina might be gone from RHOC soon.

“You may have lost 40 lbs. of fat but you definitely didn’t lose 40 lbs. of jealous,” Emily tweeted. “#GetOverYourself.”

She added the phrase “Frozen Fish Is Riveting” in a hashtag, a dig at Beador’s Real for Real Cuisine.

Beador wasn’t laughing. “I’m proud of myself for creating a business at my age,” she said. “Emily wants to cut me down on that? Hope you feel good on that?”

RELATED: Shannon Beador Promises the Return of ‘Fun Shannon’ and Dancing on Tables Post-Divorce

The two eventually came face-to-face to discuss things, where Beador denied ever telling Lewis what he claimed she had said.

Why was it misconstrued, Emily asked? “I have no idea, but it’s hearsay,” Beador told her. “You’re a lawyer. You should know that things get jumbled in the telephone process. You should have texted me.”

That resonated with Emily.

“I understand what hearsay is, that’s why I’m apologizing,” she told Beador. “I should have picked up the phone, I should have texted you, I should have asked you. That was wrong, that’s on my., That’s 100 percent on me. I hope that you will accept my apology. I really just want to move forward. I take 100 percent of responsibility.”

Fans will have to wait and see whether Emily and Beador can leave this behind them, but as for Emily’s marital problems, those seem to be in the past.

Back in March, she celebrated her 10-year anniversary with Shane in a gushy post on Instagram.

“Even after a decade together, we are still committed to each other, and committed to raising five kids (3 together and my two step-daughters) with heaps of love and laughter and the very best of parenting intentions to guide them to become kind, compassionate, inspiring and educated humans,” Emily wrote.

“Thank you Mr. Simpson for always putting me and our family first after all these years together 😘😘,” she added. “Your integrity, commitment to family and hands on approach to parenting our children is always to be commended!! Here’s to another 10 years!”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.