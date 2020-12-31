RHOC : Elizabeth Lyn Vargas Claims She Was 'Molested' by 'Men' & 'Situations' in 'Cult' She Grew Up in

Elizabeth Lyn Vargas is continuing to open up about her upbringing after revealing last week that she and her family were part of a what she describes as a “religious cult.”

During the most recent episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Braunwyn Windham-Burke helped Elizabeth work through a panic attack brought on by her discussing her childhood.

“From zero to 13, I was raised in this religious environment,” the newcomer said during a confessional. “My grandmother was the head of the religious cult and my father was one of the main preachers as well.”

“As a young girl, I knew something was wrong with what was going on in this church,” she continued. “We couldn't wear anything else but this uniform. We couldn't eat anything but what they made us or what they shot. We couldn't leave the ranch — we were stuck on a commune. We couldn’t even go to a hospital, they knew how to control every single person on that property.”

"I felt for years I had to hide my sadness and show people I was happy," Elizabeth said. "And I found that laughter attracted people to me — it was easier to live in a fantasy world of happiness than live in my reality of depression."

When Elizabeth asked if revealing her secrets made Braunwyn “think differently” of her, Braunwyn reflected on her past issues with Elizabeth.

“It just makes me think better of you because now it's like I have context for all of this,” Braunwyn said, referring to the fact that she had previously claimed she couldn’t get Elizabeth’s stories straight. At one point, Braunwyn even dug into her fellow cast member's personal and financial life.

“This puts everything into perspective, I regret digging up the petty stuff,” Braunwyn added in a confessional. “I wasn't a good friend when I could have been. I definitely have to make a big amends to her.”

“Religious abuse is the worst kind of abuse,” Elizabeth concluded.

Later in the episode, Elizabeth and Braunwyn joined Gina Kirschenheiter and Kelly Dodd, when Elizabeth further opened up about her time in the church. In a nervous and tearful account, she detailed to the group how she got her family “kicked out of the church” when she told a neighbor what was happening.

“I went through a situation as a young girl that no one, no woman, should ever go through — no girl should have to go through,” she told the group, who were vacationing in California’s Lake Arrowhead. “We were in a church environment and all this s--- the fan, and I told my neighbor what was happening inside the church and the FBI came to shut the church.”

“You were molested?” Gina, 36, asked, to which Elizabeth said yes and added, “by many situations.”

“By many men?” Gina clarified, to which Elizabeth again said yes.

“We misplaced everybody,” Elizabeth explained of her family's departure. “I feel like I hurt the family by talking, because I was told not to say anything — I was told by the church, ‘Do not repeat what's happening, or you will get kicked out.’ … I just felt guilty.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.