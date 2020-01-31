RHOC's David Beador Engaged to Girlfriend Lesley Cook 9 Months After Shannon Beador Divorce

David Beador is ready to be a husband again.

David is engaged to girlfriend Lesley Cook — nine months after he reached a divorce settlement with his ex-wife, The Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador.

Cook announced the news on her private Instagram account Thursday night, showing off her new ring in a selfie featuring a shirtless David. She also posted another picture of her fiancé and sizeable diamond with the caption, “Looking forward to eternity with my love. I LOVE YOU LOVE!!!”

David confirmed the happy news exclusively to PEOPLE: “Yes, Lesley and I are excited to be engaged. We are celebrating in Miami and then going to the Super Bowl.”

Image zoom Courtesy of David Beador

David and Cook — who is a mom of two and 20 years his junior — have been dating for nearly two years after making their relationship public in January 2018.

At the time, sources told PEOPLE that Shannon was “blindsided” by the relationship. In November, the two made headlines when Cook shared a nude photo of the pair on Instagram.

Shannon, 55, and David, 54, split in September 2017 after over 17 years of marriage. Their relationship had many ups and downs, as documented throughout Shannon’s time on the hi reality show. In season 10, she revealed that David was unfaithful to her. The couple then spent time repairing their marriage through therapy, even renewing their vows on-camera, but they ultimately decided to go their separate ways.

Image zoom Jerod Harris/WireImage

After a tumultuous court battle, the two settled their divorce in April 2019. According to the settlement details, David was instructed to pay $1.4 million “to equalize the division of community property” and $10,000 monthly in support.

The duo agreed to joint legal and physical custody of their daughters, 17-year-old Sophie and 14-year-old twins Stella and Adeline

Shannon has also moved on, too. She is currently dating boyfriend John Janssen.

“He’s just a great person,” Shannon said during BravCon in November. “If I were to make a list of the perfect person for me, he has all those attributes. You see it in movies and you think it’s not real. I’ve never been happier.”