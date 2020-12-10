RHOC: Braunwyn Windham-Burke Questions Newcomer Elizabeth Lyn Vargas — ‘Not Everything Is Adding Up’

“She annoys the s--- out of me,” Braunwyn Windham-Burke said of fellow cast member Elizabeth Lyn Vargas

The Housewives are proving themselves to be unsure about newcomer Elizabeth Lyn Vargas, as her inconsistencies and potential lies come to light.

During Wednesday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Braunwyn Windham-Burke used her extra time during the start of quarantine to dive deep into Elizabeth’s past — and shared her findings.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Shannon [Beador] said to me, 'How well do you know Elizabeth?' And I said, 'I met her about a year ago,' ” Braunwyn said during a video chat with costar Emily Simpson. “She said, ‘Not everything is adding up.’ I'm like, 'What does that mean?' She's like, ‘You'll just do your own research.’”

“I did a little research,” Braunwyn, 42, continued, revealing that she found Elizabeth’s house on a home rental site.

Image zoom The Real Housewives of Orange County

“Are you saying you think she doesn't have money like she says she does?” Emily, 44, asked.

“No I don't,” Braunwyn said, going on to share details about loans Elizabeth had taken out on her home. “All this was on public record. If you're taking out huge sums of money on your home, most likely to pay for legal fees, then admit that.”

“I'd be pissed if someone was out digging up documents about me and then going around and telling people,” Emily later said in a confessional. “But I would like to see them, please. I'm happy to read over it and give you my legal opinion.”

Earlier in the episode, Braunwyn and Emily discussed Elizabeth alongside Shannon and Kelly Dodd. When she came up, Braunwyn made her feelings clear. “I don’t hate her,” she said. “She annoys the s--- out of me.”

Shannon brought up the fact that Elizabeth accused her of “belligerent screaming” at her boyfriend, Jimmy, at Braunwyn’s vow renewal, later telling the other women that that’s why he left the weekend early. Elizabeth had told others, however, that he had left for work.

RELATED VIDEO: Gina Kirschenheiter Calls Upcoming Season of RHOC the 'Most Real & Authentic' Since Joining Cast

“If Elizabeth isn’t telling the truth about this, are there a bunch of other things she’s not telling the truth about?” Shannon posed.

“Shannon Beador is kind of like the Regina George of the Orange County area, like, 'You do the dirty work. I'll look at it, but then I got clean hands,' ” Emily said, referencing the movie Mean Girls, as Shannon prompted the others to look into Elizabeth.

“I think Shannon is the one who's the director here, who's the puppet master,” Kelly similarly added in her own confessional. “I think [Elizabeth] tells half truths and I think Elizabeth does that because she is insecure, so it's like a blowfish when there are predators coming after them. She's blowing up.”

“But you know what, Elizabeth’s a good person,” Kelly concluded. “She tries to do the right thing and that's all I can go off of.”

To the whole group, Braunwyn shared that she would spend time looking into Elizabeth’s past.

“Well now that I'm not drinking, I have a lot of free time …” she said, to which Kelly quipped, “You guys are f------ Nancy Drew.”

Elizabeth later responded to Shannon and Braunwyn’s sleuthing.

“A lot of women have tried to discredit me my whole life, so I'm used to women like Braunwyn and Shannon, completely,” she said in a confessional. “But when you start digging into me personally, that's where I get nervous, because I've had a lot of dysfunction in my past and I don't really want that out there.”