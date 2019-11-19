RHOC's Braunwyn Windham-Burke Says She and Her Mother Are 'In a Really Difficult Place'

Braunwyn Windham-Burke and her mother, Dr. Deborah Windham, are going through a rough patch in their relationship.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star, 41, told fans at BravoCon on Sunday that she and her mother — a former family medicine doctor who now studies wholistic health and goes by the nickname “Dr. Deb” — have been estranged as of late.

“We’re in a really difficult place,” Braunwyn said. “You get on the show and you don’t know how it affects your family. … It’s hard. It’s hard on your family in ways you don’t expect.”

Braunwyn was speaking on a panel about the show moderated by SiriusXM host Amy Phillips at Bravo’s first-ever convention alongside her fellow O.C Housewives Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador, Kelly Dodd, Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson — all of whom Braunwyn said had given her “really great advice” about the situation with her mom.

She went on to explain that while she and Dr. Deb still aren’t on great terms, her mom is still close with Braunwyn’s seven children.

“She’s babysitting my kids [while we’re here in New York],” said Braunwyn, who shares daughters Bella, 19, and Rowan, 17, son Jacob, 14, twin boys Caden and Curran, 6, daughter Koa, 4, and daughter Hazel, 1, with husband Sean Burke.

It’s unclear what has come between the mother-daughter duo.

The two appeared to be on good terms in September as they traveled to New York together. But by late October, fans noticed the two had unfollowed one another on social media — prompting Braunwyn to reveal during a visit to Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that she and Dr. Deb were “working through some stuff.”

Bravo viewers did see Braunwyn and Dr. Deb have a tough conversation about Braunwyn’s childhood earlier this season on RHOC. Dr. Deb also got into an argument with the organizer of an event Braunwyn was throwing.

“RHOC can be hazardous to your health and your psyche and your emotional status,” Dr. Deb said in a video on Instagram earlier this month. “I have weathered a few storms this season. I’m not sure they’re going to want me back, I’m not sure it’s a good fit for me and RHOC.”

“I’m not sure I want to do it,” she added. “I was told they’re nice to the moms, and I don’t think I was treated very nicely.”

In September, Braunwyn told BravoTV.com’s Daily Dish that her relationship with her mom “is more complicated than she realizes.”

“Parents and children often have very different recollections of things,” she said. “I’m only seeing things from my point of view. I love my mom so much and really respect the fact that, as a single mom, she supported us and worked hard to become a doctor.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.