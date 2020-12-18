The Real Housewives of Orange County star came out as lesbian earlier this month

Braunwyn Windham-Burke and her girlfriend Kris are still going strong.

The couple was spotted kissing during a beachside stroll on Thursday, weeks after Braunwyn came out as lesbian during a candid interview with GLAAD.

On Dec. 2, the Real Housewives of Orange County star, 43, revealed: "I like women. I'm gay."

"I'm a member of the LGBTQ+ community. It has taken me 42 years to say that but I am so proud of where I am right now," she told GLAAD. "I'm so happy where I am. To be able to be comfortable in my own skin after so long is just so nice."

Image zoom Kris and Braunwyn Windham-Burke | Credit: Splash

She first introduced fans to Kris when she shared a selfie of the pair on her Instagram Story on the same day she publicly came out, adding a rainbow flag and pink heart emoji to the top of the snap.

"Braunwyn and Kris have been dating for a few months now," a source previously told PEOPLE. "They met at a time where Braunwyn was exploring this part of herself that for years she kept unconsciously suppressed, and Kris has proven to be a key person in helping guide Braunwyn through some of those really complicated emotions."

"She's a great support to Braunwyn, especially in Braunwyn's sobriety," the source added of the reality star, who shared that she’s an alcoholic at the start of the most recent RHOC season.

The source said Braunwyn has also begun integrating Kris into her life with her husband Sean Burke and their seven children: Hazel, 2, Koa, 4, twins Caden and Curran, 7, Jacob, 15, Rowan, 18, and Bella, 20.

Image zoom Braunwyn Windham-Burke and her girlfriend Kris | Credit: Braunwyn Windham-Burke/instagram

"When they're together, Braunwyn has a lightness and happiness about her that's lovely to see. Kris is a very sweet, kind person," the source said. "Kris has also met the kids and Sean. It's an untraditional arrangement, but Braunwyn's family has never been typical. They're all making it work."

As for her arrangement with Sean, Braunwyn told GLAAD that they're in “uncharted territories.”

"Sean and I are still married, I plan on staying married," she said. "We are not sleeping in the same bedroom right now, but we are in the same house. We are raising our kids together, he's my best friend. He knows the girl I'm dating."

"It's only as weird as you make it," she added, noting that her children weren't "shocked at all" when she came out to them. "I don't know how we are making it all work right now, but we are."