RHOC's Braunwyn Windham-Burke Is Dating Season 6 Alum Fernanda Rocha: 'She's Definitely Special'

"We didn't become more than friends until recently," Braunwyn Windham-Burke said

A rep for Windham-Burke, 43, confirms to PEOPLE that she and Rocha - who appeared on season 6 of RHOC - started out as friends and are now dating. They're not in an exclusive relationship at this time, however.

Windham-Burke - whose exit from RHOC was reported by PEOPLE exclusively last week - recently opened up about her budding romance with Rocha.

"We have been hanging out," Windham-Burke told E! News. "We are close and she's been an amazing support to me. I'm glad I met her. I will say this: There have been some rumors about when we went from being friends to a little bit more than friends. It was after she got divorced, so there's nothing salacious like that happening."

Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Fernanda Rocha Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Fernanda Rocha | Credit: Joe Scarnici/Getty

"We've been hanging out for awhile. We didn't become more than friends until recently. She's definitely special," she added.

Windham-Burke shares seven children with her husband of over 20 years Sean Burke, with whom she has an open marriage.

Prior to Rocha, Windham-Burke - who came out as lesbian last December - was dating a woman named Kris. In April, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that "Kris broke up with Braunwyn well over a month ago," adding that "Braunwyn understood."

"They were at two very different places in their lives and Kris wanted more of a commitment than Braunwyn was able to give, so it was better to part ways. They're still friendly, and each want the best for the other," the source said.

Speaking to Page Six about her new romance with Rocha, Windham-Burke said that "having someone special in my life who was an out and proud woman on reality television was so helpful in the beginning stages of our relationship."

"What started as a friendship has become something more," she continued. "I am so grateful for her. She is beyond amazing. Not only has she been a source of strength, but she has taken me under her wing and helped me navigate my coming out. Without the show, I never would have met Fernanda, so I am forever grateful for that."

The pair attended the GUARDaHEART Foundation's Unmasked Heart Disease event together on Friday, according to the outlet, and were reportedly spotted cuddling and kissing.