RHOC Star Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Girlfriend Kris Split: 'They're Still Friendly,' Source Says
Braunwyn Windham-Burke introduced fans to her girlfriend in December shortly after she came out as gay
Braunwyn Windham-Burke and her girlfriend Kris called it quits.
A source confirms to PEOPLE that "Kris broke up with Braunwyn well over a month ago," adding that "Braunwyn understood."
"They were at two very different places in their lives and Kris wanted more of a commitment than Braunwyn was able to give, so it was better to part ways. They're still friendly, and each want the best for the other," the source says.
News of their split comes four months after the Real Housewives of Orange County star came out and revealed she was dating a woman during a candid interview with GLAAD.
"I like women. I'm gay," the Bravo star said. "I'm a member of the LGBTQ+ community. It has taken me 42 years to say that but I am so proud of where I am right now. I'm so happy where I am. To be able to be comfortable in my own skin after so long is just so nice."
Windham-Burke is still married to her husband of over 20 years, Sean Burke. They share seven children: Hazel, 2, Koa, 4, twins Caden and Curran, 7, Jacob, 15, Rowan, 18, and Bella, 20.
Windham-Burke first introduced fans to Kris when she shared a selfie of the pair the same day she publicly came out, adding a rainbow flag and pink heart emoji to the top of the snap.
"Braunwyn and Kris have been dating for a few months now," a source told PEOPLE at the time. "They met at a time where Braunwyn was exploring this part of herself that for years she kept unconsciously suppressed, and Kris has proven to be a key person in helping guide Braunwyn through some of those really complicated emotions."
"She's a great support to Braunwyn, especially in Braunwyn's sobriety," the source added of the reality star, who celebrated one year of sobriety in January.
The pair were last photographed together in February.
Since coming out, Windham-Burke has been open about her relationship with her husband and their difficulties adapting to her revelation.
Although she has previously said that she and her husband currently have no plans to divorce, she also admitted that she has "no idea" if they'll stay married. "But we'd like to and are trying to make that work in therapy," she said during a fan Q&A in January, later adding that "things are calming down" and "we're finding a new normal."
