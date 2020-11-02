RHOC’s Braunwyn Windham-Burke Celebrates Halloween with Husband Sean and Kids While Living Apart
The Bravo star recently revealed that she and her husband, Sean Burke, are not living under the same roof
Braunwyn Windham-Burke celebrated Halloween with her husband, Sean Burke, and their seven children by her side.
The Real Housewives of Orange County star, 42, posted a sweet Instagram photo on Saturday of the family of nine re-creating Disney's Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs for the spooky holiday.
Windham-Burke and Burke dressed as Snow White and The Price, respectively, while their kids — toddlers Hazel, 2, and Koa, 4, twins Caden and Curran, 7, and teens Jacob, 15, Rowan, 18, and Bella, 20 — fittingly portrayed the seven dwarfs.
"Snow White and the 7 Dwarfs 🌈 #princecharming #lgbtqia #glaad#momhugs #parentsof7#largefamilylife #halloween2020 #rhoc#youdoyou photo cred @douglastuohy," the reality star wrote alongside the family photo.
In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Windham-Burke said that she and her husband, 52, are not currently living together as they "redefine what marriage means to us."
"We're finding a new normal. We're renegotiating the terms of the contract when it comes to our marriage, for sure," she said. "We are [and] we will be married forever. We have 100 percent faith we are going to raise our kids and grandkids together."
"That being said, do we have to fall into the social norms that everyone else does? No," she continued. "We're doing it our own way. Like I said, [it's a] modern marriage."
The Bravo star has also recently told Access Hollywood she is "coming to terms" with different parts of her sexuality while living apart from Burke.
"Right now I'm protective of this — I'm not blasting it out everywhere — but there's definitely parts of me that I quelched with alcohol and I never really admitted to myself," said Windham-Burke, who recently said she is sober after identifying herself as an alcoholic during the RHOC season premiere last month.
"I grew up in a different time than my kids are, and so I'm just giving myself the time and the grace to figure out who I am, to be as authentic as I can to myself," she continued, adding that she's realized "there's a lot more things about me that I never gave myself the ability to really look into."
Windham-Burke said that while the couple is not living under the same roof, they plan on remaining together.
"We're still together and I know it's hard for a lot of people to understand," she said. "We're happily married, we plan on staying happily married."