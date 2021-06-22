RHOC's Braunwyn Windham-Burke Spotted Kissing Season 6 Alum Fernanda Rocha

The Bravo alums were spotted kissing in Newport Beach on Saturday. A rep for Windham-Burke, 43, recently confirmed to PEOPLE that she and Rocha, who appeared on season 6 of RHOC, are dating, though they're not in an exclusive relationship.

While attending the GUARDaHEART Foundation's Unmasked Heart Disease event together over the weekend, Windham-Burke addressed the pair's status in an interview with E! News.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke, Fernanda Rocha Credit: LionsShareNews/BACKGRID

"We have been hanging out," she said. "We are close and she's been an amazing support to me. I'm glad I met her. I will say this: There have been some rumors about when we went from being friends to a little bit more than friends. It was after she got divorced, so there's nothing salacious like that happening."

"We've been hanging out for a while," she added. "We didn't become more than friends until recently. She's definitely special."

Windham-Burke recently opened up about her marriage on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, saying it has been "a day-by-day process."