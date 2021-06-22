RHOC's Braunwyn Windham-Burke Spotted Kissing Season 6 Alum Fernanda Rocha
PEOPLE recently confirmed that the two are dating
Former Real Housewives of Orange County stars Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Fernanda Rocha are going strong.
The Bravo alums were spotted kissing in Newport Beach on Saturday. A rep for Windham-Burke, 43, recently confirmed to PEOPLE that she and Rocha, who appeared on season 6 of RHOC, are dating, though they're not in an exclusive relationship.
While attending the GUARDaHEART Foundation's Unmasked Heart Disease event together over the weekend, Windham-Burke addressed the pair's status in an interview with E! News.
"We have been hanging out," she said. "We are close and she's been an amazing support to me. I'm glad I met her. I will say this: There have been some rumors about when we went from being friends to a little bit more than friends. It was after she got divorced, so there's nothing salacious like that happening."
"We've been hanging out for a while," she added. "We didn't become more than friends until recently. She's definitely special."
Windham-Burke, whose exit from RHOC was reported by PEOPLE exclusively last week, has been married to Sean Burke for over 20 years. The couple, who share seven children, entered into an open marriage sometime after she came out as a lesbian last December. (She then briefly dated a woman named Kris; a source confirmed to PEOPLE in April that the two had called it quits.)
Windham-Burke recently opened up about her marriage on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, saying it has been "a day-by-day process."
"Some days have been great and some days have been really hard," she said in April. "We are doing our best to navigate something that I've never seen done before. We do want to stay married, we do want to stay parents, we are best friends. And some days that seems very attainable, and some days it doesn't."