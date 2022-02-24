RHOC Alum Vicki Gunvalson Raves About 'Perfect' New Boyfriend: 'He's Freaking Incredible'

"I'm just so happy. I've never had a man treat me like this," Vicki Gunvalson said

Vicki Gunvalson is very fond of her new boyfriend!

During an appearance on Access Hollywood's Housewives Nightcap series, the 59-year-old Real Housewives of Orange County alum opened up about how "happy" she is in her new relationship, though she did not name her mystery man.

"He's the first man that has ever really treated me to anything. He's like, 'I got that. You're not paying for that.' ... I'm like, 'Are you, like, real?'" she said.

Gunvalson said she was looking for a man between the ages of 55 to 62, noting that her new man will be 62 in May. The reality star said she believes she "manifested" him.

"He's freaking incredible. He's from Texas," she continued. "I gave him an 18 [item] list of what I want in my next person because [through] all the books you read and all the self-help, you manifest your person right? So, I manifested him and he had everything but one [quality I wanted], including wearing cowboy boots and loves country-western music. He doesn't have a boat and I'm like, okay, I'll take that one off."

Detailing how they first met, Gunvalson said they exchanged numbers about six years ago but she quickly forgot about him. She then credited her former RHOC costar Kelly Dodd for setting them up years later during an in-person hangout.

"He's like, 'You and I met six and a half years ago and you didn't give me the time of day.' And I go, 'We did not.' He goes, 'Let me call your number.' He calls it. Sure enough, his name appeared," she recalled. "I'm like, 'I don't remember you.' He's like, 'Because you were preoccupied. ... You were not ready. Are you finally ready to date me yet? I've been waiting.'"

Since then, Gunvalson has been in relationship bliss with her "perfect" beau.

"It's been like Disneyland," she added. "I mean, really, in my mind, I'm just so happy. I've never had a man treat me like this and he is just quality — just a quality man."

Gunvalson previously teased her blooming romance to PEOPLE earlier this month.

"Life is good," she said. "My kids are happy and healthy, I have a new grandchild on the way, a loving family, a wonderful circle of friends around me, my business continues to be successful, and I'm even dating someone new."

Though she refrained from providing further details about the mystery man, Gunvalson said: "He's a really great guy."

"We've been spending a lot of time together," she added. "And best of all, he wants nothing to do with the spotlight — he's very private. We're enjoying getting to know one another."

Gunvalson entered her new relationship five months after ending her engagement to ex-fiancé Steve Lodge. The now-exes got engaged in April 2019 after three years of dating, but she confirmed their split in September.

Gunvalson has since claimed Lodge, who is now engaged to girlfriend Janis Carlson, had "used" and "lied" to her.

"He's been dating a 36-year-old and is not what he portrays himself to be," she wrote on Instagram in response to a fan questioning the cause of the split. "No Christian man would do what he's done."