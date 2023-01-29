Entertainment TV 'RHOC' Alum Tammy Knickerbocker Says Missing Daughter Lindsey Is 'Okay': 'I Finally Heard from Her' "We talked for about a half hour. She seemed like herself," RHOC alum Tammy Knickerbocker tells PEOPLE weeks after her daughter Lindsey went missing By Glenn Garner Glenn Garner Instagram Twitter Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year. People Editorial Guidelines and Dave Quinn Dave Quinn Instagram Twitter Dave Quinn is an Editor for PEOPLE, working across a number of verticals including the Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams. People Editorial Guidelines Published on January 29, 2023 02:59 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Lindsey Knickerbocker/Facebook; Steven Henry/Getty Tammy Knickerbocker has regained contact with her daughter Lindsey, who allegedly went missing several weeks ago. The Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 59, tells PEOPLE that Jan. 9 was "the last time I heard her voice" until she "finally heard" from Lindsey on Saturday. The 34-year-old called her from Las Vegas to say she doesn't "want anyone to worry." "She saw all the messages on social media and called me through Facebook Messenger saying, 'Mom, I'm okay. Leave me alone. Stop with all these messages. I don't want to talk to anyone,'" Tammy explains. Missing Hiker Found Injured But Alive on Same Mountain Where Search Continues for Julian Sands According to Tammy, she was able to narrow her search down to Las Vegas after finding out Lindsey was arrested there on New Year's Eve and spent a week in jail. She received a voicemail a few days later from a number she didn't recognize, and it was Lindsey "saying that she was on the Strip, and she needed money." Tammy filed a missing person report and spent three days searching the city — where five to seven adults are reported missing each day, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department — before she eventually heard from her daughter. "We talked for about a half hour," recalls Tammy. "She seemed like herself." RHOC Alum Kelly Dodd's Husband Was in a Car Accident: 'Please Say Prayers' Tammy, who appeared on seasons 2-6 of RHOC, said that although her daughter wants to be left alone, she doesn't "know how to reconcile that," adding: "She's an adult, that's her choice — there's nothing I can do about it," "But she's still my daughter, and I can't write my daughter off. I want to help her in any way I can," says Tammy. Lindsey's sister Megan Knickerbocker, 36, previously announced Wednesday on Facebook that her sister was "absolutely gone without a trace," days before Tammy shared a plea in her own post. RELATED VIDEO: Vicki Gunvalson Reveals She Was Treated for Cancer and Had Her 'Uterus Taken Out' "Worried about Lindsey, she is missing somewhere in Vegas, Henderson," Tammy wrote. "Any knowledge of her please contact me. Thank you." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Megan has since updated her post to announce that "she has been found," explaining the situation and sharing a text correspondence with her mother. "It's not the best outcome, but at least we know she's alive." wrote Megan. "Thank you for everyone who shared and helped find her, we couldn't have done it without you."