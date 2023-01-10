'RHOC' Alum Kelly Dodd's Husband Was in a Car Accident: 'Please Say Prayers'

The reality show vet shared details of the frightening crash that all but destroyed husband Rick Leventhal's car and sent him to the hospital with broken bones

By Wendy Geller
Published on January 10, 2023 11:35 PM
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 16173 -- Pictured: (l-r) Rick Leventhal, Kelly Dodd -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

Real Housewives of Orange County veteran Kelly Dodd asked for prayers from fans on Tuesday, reporting that her husband Rick Leventhal had been involved in a serious car accident on a Southern California freeway.

"There will be no smash tomorrow on @youtube the rick and kelly show. My husband got in a horrible car accident. He is in the ER.. please say prayers," the 47-year-old posted on her Instagram account, captioning a picture detailing the wreckage of a white car on a rain-soaked roadway.

Leventhal gave insight into his condition on his own Instagram account, posting a video in which he revealed he'd suffered four broken ribs, a fractured right foot, and "wounded pride."

"Nothing internal that they can find," he clarified, adding that he was being kept under medical observation.

He also gave details of the accident, which he described as a result of hydroplaning on a slick freeway. "I was heading east on the I-10 about 40 minutes outside of Palm Desert," he explained. "Hit what felt like a patch of ice ... road was slick."

From there, he described a frightening spinout across lanes, culminating in a crash that deployed his car's airbags and possibly caused the broken ribs.

Leventhal did note that his injuries could have been "so much worse." He replied to his wife's post with gratitude: "Honestly I'm lucky to be alive. Scariest moments of my life. This makes everything even more meaningful."

PEOPLE has reached out to Dodd for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

RELATED VIDEO: Kelly Dodd Speaks Out After Real Housewives of Orange County Exit: 'So Excited About the Future'

The couple's home state is currently under severe winter-storm weather conditions, with many areas deluged with flooding and other problems.

Dodd, who previously came under fire for her controversial COVID-19 stances, exited the Real Housewives of Orange County series in 2021 alongside Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Elizabeth Lyn-Vargas.

Dodd has been married to Leventhal, a former Fox News correspondent, since 2020.

Since exiting the reality series, Dodd and Leventhal have embarked on a personal podcast, dubbed The Rick and Kelly Show.

