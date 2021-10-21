RHOC Alum Braunwyn Windham-Burke Says She Is 'Dating' But Isn't 'Exclusive' with Anyone
"My first priority is always my kids," Braunwyn Windham-Burke tells PEOPLE exclusively amid reports she's dating hairstylist Jamie Parton
Braunwyn Windham-Burke is clarifying her relationship status after being linked to hairstylist Jamie Parton.
The Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 43, tells PEOPLE exclusively she isn't officially dating anyone at the moment, despite reports referring to Parton as her "girlfriend."
"My first priority is always my kids. So, of course, when I say 'dating' right now, I am not talking about being exclusive with someone in NYC full-time," says Windham-Burke. "I am [a] full-time mom all the time, especially when I am in [Orange County] — and when I am in NYC, I am working."
"There is such a double standard between men and women and moms and dads. [My husband] Sean [Burke] and I are co-parenting and both dating. I'm working in NYC and trying to become financially independent," she continues. "Keep in mind, I just came out a year ago. I, like all queer people, deserve to be able to explore dating."
"This works for Sean and I, and our family is thriving."
On Tuesday, Windham-Burke and Parton, 30, attended the Not All Diamonds and Rosé book launch event at Capitale in New York City.
"We actually met at an event [fellow Housewife] D'Andra [Simmons] hosted two years ago," Windham-Burke told Us Weekly. "We started messaging. And when I was out here [in NYC], we hooked up. And the rest is history."
Windham-Burke and her husband of over 20 years entered an open marriage after she came out as a lesbian last December. The pair share seven children, ranging in ages 2 to 20.
Shortly after coming out, the reality star revealed she was dating a woman named Kris. PEOPLE broke the news of the pair's split in April.
"They were at two very different places in their lives and Kris wanted more of a commitment than Braunwyn was able to give, so it was better to part ways," a source said. "They're still friendly, and each want the best for the other."
Windham-Burke then began dating fellow RHOC alum Fernanda Rocha for several months before calling it quits in September.
Recently, Windham-Burke and her longtime husband announced their decision to temporarily separate. She revealed on Instagram Live that the pair planned to live apart while raising their seven children.
"We are packing up this house, the one we filmed in last year, and we are moving," she said. "We have decided jointly that we are going to take a few months apart."
"He is moving into a furnished rental for a few months and I am taking the kids to Hawaii for a while," she continued. "We're going to see what that's like, living apart for a little while."
