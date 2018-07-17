RHOC Alum Alexis Bellino Says She's 'Numb Always' Ever Since Divorce: 'I'm Broken'

Alexis Bellino is struggling through the pain of her divorce.

Nearly a month after Bellino’s husband, Jim Bellino, filed for divorce after 13 years of marriage, the Real Housewives of Orange County alum shared a candid update about her emotional state with her Instagram followers.

“My best friend thinks I need to document my life right now. My life truly is a range of emotions that I have never experienced. I am always exhausted, never hungry, happy one minute, sad the next, excited the next, devastated the next, numb always, and then repeat,” she began the post, shared early Tuesday.



“I don’t know who else has been through this, but I try to be strong every minute and that isn’t the REAL. I’m broken. I’m sad. Sometimes I zone off like in this video,” she continued. In the Instagram video, Bellino is having a girls night with her best friend, who asks the mother of three to do the splits in an effort to cheer her up.



“I don’t think anyone can go through a divorce and not feel all of the above emotions,” continued Alexis, 41.

As the reality star navigates life after divorce, Alexis, a devout Christian, is relying on her faith to carry her through this difficult time.

“All I know is that God is with me through this. HE is getting me through this. I will get through this storm, this season, this extremely painful time, and I will be stronger on the other side,” she continued. “It’s so difficult going through the rain to get to the rainbow. (At least my bestie knows how to make laugh when I’m about to cry…) #latenight #thereal.”

After Jim, 56, filed for divorce, the estranged couple said they are holding each other “in the highest regards as spouses, and especially as parents” in a joint statement.

“It is with heavy hearts that we inform the public of our mutual decision to end our marriage — but it’s important to us that you know we made this choice together, with love, and as the best decision for our children’s future,” the pair said.

“We hold one another in the highest regards as spouses, and especially as parents. We have agreed on 50/50 custody of the children, and we ask that you respect our privacy by not theorizing about the reasons for our divorce,” the statement continued.

“In recent days and weeks, there has been a lot of negative discussion about our marriage and why it is ending. Outside of the news of our decision to part ways, there is nothing provocative, alluring, or sordid about the dissolution of our marriage. Quite to the contrary, we strongly support each other just as we have since the beginning of our relationship,” reads the statement.

The parents of three — they share son James and twin daughters Melania and Mackenna — admitted in the statement that they drifted apart over the course of their marriage.

“Our marriage was a good one, but we were never perfect people or spouses — no one is, and in this respect, we were a lot like millions of other married people. And, just like millions of other married people, we simply grew apart over time — there is no ill will or bad blood between us — and maybe that’s why absurd rumors about our marriage and future together began when we filed for divorce,” they wrote.

The statement concluded, “We ultimately want you to feel happy for us, respect our privacy during this difficult time, and pray for our mutual benefit as we weather this storm. To the fans who have supported us since the beginning, we’re grateful for how you cheers us on — we ask that you continue to cheer as our lives and the lives of our children change and ultimately improve as a result of this difficult decision.”