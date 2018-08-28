RHOC Alum Alexis Bellino's Divorce Has Been Finalized After 13 Years of Marriage

Real Housewives of Orange County alum Alexis Bellino is officially single.

The former Bravo personality’s divorce from husband Jim Bellino has been finalized, according to TMZ.

Alexis, 41, and Jim, 56, filed divorce documents on Monday that signify their marriage is over, the outlet reports.

After 13 years of marriage, Jim filed for divorce from Alexis, citing irreconcilable differences, in June.

The pair, who wed April 16, 2005, share three children: son James and twin daughters Melania and Mackenna.

Alexis Bellino/Instagram

Following news of the divorce filing, the pair released a joint statement and confirmed that they will share custody of their children.

“It is with heavy hearts that we inform the public of our mutual decision to end our marriage — but it’s important to us that you know we made this choice together, with love, and as the best decision for our children’s future,” the statement began.

“We hold one another in the highest regards as spouses, and especially as parents. We have agreed on 50/50 custody of the children, and we ask that you respect our privacy by not theorizing about the reasons for our divorce,” the statement continued.

“In recent days and weeks, there has been a lot of negative discussion about our marriage and why it is ending. Outside of the news of our decision to part ways, there is nothing provocative, alluring, or sordid about the dissolution of our marriage. Quite to the contrary, we strongly support each other just as we have since the beginning of our relationship,” reads the statement.

The parents of three admitted in the statement that they drifted apart over the course of their marriage.

“Our marriage was a good one, but we were never perfect people or spouses — no one is, and in this respect, we were a lot like millions of other married people. And, just like millions of other married people, we simply grew apart over time — there is no ill will or bad blood between us — and maybe that’s why absurd rumors about our marriage and future together began when we filed for divorce,” they wrote.

The statement concluded, “We ultimately want you to feel happy for us, respect our privacy during this difficult time, and pray for our mutual benefit as we weather this storm. To the fans who have supported us since the beginning, we’re grateful for how you cheers us on — we ask that you continue to cheer as our lives and the lives of our children change and ultimately improve as a result of this difficult decision.”

Alexis joined the cast of the Bravo reality series in 2009 and left in 2013.

Nearly a month after Jim filed, Alexis admitted to having mixed emotions, but said she was relying on her faith to carry her through this difficult time.

“All I know is that God is with me through this. HE is getting me through this. I will get through this storm, this season, this extremely painful time, and I will be stronger on the other side,” she wrote on Instagram. “It’s so difficult going through the rain to get to the rainbow.