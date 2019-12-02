RHOC Alumna Alexis Bellino Claps Back After Joke About Her 'Maids': They're 'Well Paid'

The Real Housewives of Orange County alumna Alexis Bellino is defending her social media post about the people who clean her home.

Last week, the Bravo personality shared a photo to Instagram of her dirty wooden floor, which was discovered after her green couch had been pushed back. “When your couch accidentally disconnects and you realize your maids aren’t doing deep cleaning. Found 2 socks too… 😂🤦🏼‍♀️🤔,” Alexis, 42, captioned the snap.

After Alexis posted the image, some of her followers criticized her for her privileged take. But in a lengthy statement on Sunday, the mother of three — son James, 13, and twin daughters Melania and Mackenna, 12, with ex-husband Jim Bellino — defended her post, calling her caption “a joke” and clarifying that she “loves” those who clean her home.

“To All: I can and WILL post whatever I want on my [Instagram]. My maids are well paid for and I love them. It was a joke,” Alexis began.

RELATED: RHOC‘s Alexis Bellino Says Divorce from Jim Was ‘Tumultuous’ but ‘We’ve Worked Out a Friendship’

Image zoom Alexis Bellino

“Get over yourselves, stop trolling, find happiness and please unfollow me ASAP as I’m not looking for any of your approval on my [Instagram] and I DON’T need followers,” she said.

“I will continue to be myself on my own social media platform. Life is good,” she said before telling her followers that they will be blocked if they leave negative comments on her posts. “Find the happiness and peace in life and just know you will be blocked cuz I don’t have Instagram for your acceptance, not for any of you to spread hate. Thanks!!! Have a great day! Love and light!” she concluded, alongside three red heart emojis.

The same day, she posted a second statement — captioned “#iwilllivemylifeidontoweyouanyexplanation” — in which she explained that she would be deleting all negative comments on her posts for the sake of her children.

RELATED: Alexis Bellino Says She’s an ‘Independent Woman’ as She Sports Bikini After Divorce Announcement

“I’m actually enjoying blocking all of you haters. I’ve always left hateful comments up because I don’t really care what you think of me. But now that I have a son on [Instagram] I’m different. HATERS/TROLLS don’t matter. I may end up with zero followers in the end, but guess what …. I have strong kids who know y’all are just miserable folks. Social media is clearly becoming a huge trouble for young children. I will make this my life’s mission to stop all of you as I have kids coming into social media,” she wrote.

“And by the way … you were never invited to be my friend! Remember that YOU are following ME,” said Alexis, who added three laughing/crying emojis.

“Not vice versa. God bless you all. Find your true purpose in life. I promise you that God doesn’t want you hating on social media. #spreadlove,” she concluded with four praying hands emojis.

In early October, Alexis made a surprise return to RHOC, sitting down with current Housewife Emily Simpson for a candid conversation about life after divorce.

“It was just a really broken marriage for a lot of years,” Alexis said. “There just comes a time when you realize, it’s time to move on.”

It was the first time Alexis had appeared on the Bravo show since her departure from the series in season 8. She originally joined RHOC when the franchise was in its fifth season, showcasing her life with Jim, 57, and their three children

Image zoom Jim and Alexis Bellino Michael Tran/FilmMagic

The Bravo cameras caught both the ups and the downs of their marriage, including a recurring conflict over Alexis’ desire to spend time with her castmates.

“Wives stay home,” he told her during one particularly tense scene. “There’s only so much time in a day to raise my children. You’ve got to say no to some things.”

Moments like that sent Alexis and Jim in opposite directions.

“I think in life when you’re with someone, there’s two options. You can grow apart or you can grow together,” she told Simpson. “We grew apart.”

RELATED: The Real Housewives of Orange County Cast Goes without Makeup for PEOPLE: See Their Photos!

“Divorce sucks, it’s not easy,” Alexis added. “I think it’s almost harder than death. It is a death, the death of a 14-year marriage.”

That said, Alexis noted that she and Jim are co-parenting well together.

“I love the relationship that I see between Jim and the kids,” she said.

Alexis and Jim finalized their divorce in August 2018. Per their spousal support agreement, obtained by PEOPLE, Jim agreed to pay Alexis $6,000 per month in child support ($2,000 for each child) until each child passes the age of 18, as well as $10,000 a month in spousal support.

In addition, Jim took two of their California properties while Alexis kept their mansion in San Juan Capistrano. She also got another amount of $250,000 “upon the signing of the Judgement by both parties.”

Since then, Alexis has moved on, going Instagram official in February with boyfriend Andy “Drew” Bohn.

“This is the kind of love I thought only existed in fairytales,” she told Simpson on the episode, of her relationship with Bohn. “I really didn’t think it was true.”

“Every friend who had met him and I together has gone, ‘Holy s—, you guys have had something that I’ve never seen,’ ” she added. “I’m just really happy.”