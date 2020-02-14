RHOBH's Dorit Kemsley Calls Husband PK and Their Kids 'the Loves of My Life' on Valentine's Day

Dorit Kemsley has three equally special Valentines in her life.

In celebration of Valentine’s Day on Friday, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 43, posted a tribute in honor of her husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley, and their two children: daughter Phoenix, 3, and son Jagger, 6.

“Happy Valentines Day to the loves of my life! ❤️❤️❤️ #truelove #family #forever,” wrote Dorit, who joined RHOBH in season 7.

The sweet post featured two images: the first is a black-and-white portrait photo of herself and PK, 52, which was captured during their Christmas family photo shoot, and the second is a candid shot of her and her children in front of a staircase.

The mother of two further shared a family photo to her Instagram Story, which she captioned, “My forever valentines.”

The loving post comes nearly four months after the reality star’s husband reportedly settled two lawsuits in October.

Dorit Kemsley/Instagram

“These matters, which were never as concerning to the Kemsleys as they were made to appear, have now been resolved,” attorney Matthew Pace of Rimon Law told E! News in a statement. “The Kemsleys look forward to the next chapter without the legal encumbrances of the last few years.”

Most recently, the couple, who attempted to sell their mansion on Million Dollar Listing after a $4 million price cut, purchased a $6.5 million modern farmhouse in the greater Los Angeles area, Variety reported in August.