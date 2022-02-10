Why RHOBH's Teddi Mellencamp Says Filming Celebrity Big Brother 'Was Unbelievably Hard' For Her

The reality star opened up about her experience on the CBS reality show on the latest episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast

For Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, competing on Celebrity Big Brother "was unbelievably hard."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 40, opened up about her experience on season 3 of the CBS reality show on the latest episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, noting that being away from her family was particularly taxing on her.

Though she only spent 10 days in the Big Brother house, Mellencamp was away from her children for 18 days for the show. To help herself cope, the reality star told host Janine Rubenstein that she "had to really compartmentalize my brain."

"Anytime somebody wanted to talk about the kids, I could only talk about them a little amount because I didn't wanna start crying and take myself to really going there — because you don't get any communication [with the outside world]," she explained.

Teddi Mellencamp Credit: Paul Archuleta/Getty

But Mellencamp found ways to calm her inner voice. "The way I could kind of get through it was by saying, 'You know, if something was wrong, Big Brother would let me know," said the star. "So I know that they're in good hands and my husband and his mom and, you know, everybody."

Mellencamp was the first celebrity evicted on Celebrity Big Brother 3, allowing her to reunite with her family on Saturday. The television personality shared an emotional video of her reunion with daughter Dove, who turns 2 on Feb. 25, on Instagram the same day.

In the caption, Mellencamp said she is "so appreciative to be home and will never take for granted how incredible my life is," adding, "I missed my family and friends more than I ever could have imagined."

On the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, Mellencamp noted that she was not the only houseguest that struggled emotionally in the house. Some celebrities, she claimed, simply "didn't want to be there" and "were really struggling, you know, mentally and physically."

One of those competitors, Chris Kattan, exited the game Wednesday night, Mellencamp alleged. (Neither Big Brother nor CBS have confirmed Kattan's departure as of publication.)

Teddi Mellencamp Credit: Michael Bezjian/Getty

"I love Chris Kattan, but ultimately you knew it was not something he was loving every second," she said. Mellencamp then criticized the remaining houseguests for not voting him out the week prior, per his wishes.