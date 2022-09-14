'RHOBH' Teases Kathy Hilton's 'Meltdown' as Lisa Rinna Says 'The World Thinks She Is Somebody That She's Not'

Tensions were heightened even more in this week's episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and now it appears it's Kathy Hilton's turn to sit in the hot seat.

Last week, Erika Girardi was the center of the drama as the women grilled her about the seven-figure diamond earrings her former husband gave her 15 years ago, allegedly by using money stolen from his clients' settlements. She was also accused of lacking empathy for the victims he left behind.

This week, the episode focused on the complicated relationship between Kyle Richards, 53, and her older sister, Kathy. Kyle planned several fun events for the group — but as it often goes with plans, things didn't go as she'd hoped.

The tensions simmered throughout the trip in what's been dubbed "tequila-gate". As the group partied at various high-end bars and restaurants, Kathy, 63, continued to push the tequila brand, Casa Del Sol, that she and her daughters, Paris and Nicky, invested in.

At one point, Kyle was very excited to take the women to one of her favorite places in Aspen called Kemo Sabe.

"Anyone who knows me knows I am obsessed with Kemo Sabe. It's not just a store where you can go in and buy hats and boots," she said in a confessional, adding that going there is a rite of passage for all of her friends who visit her in Aspen.

She also said she was looking forward to getting all the women measured for custom-made hats, and she rented out a space for them to have drinks.

Kathy Hilton. Amy Sussman/Getty

Kathy was happy to see her tequila being served at the bar but she quickly turned furious when Lisa Rinna asked the bartender for a taste of Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila and marveled at its sweet, candy-like taste.

"I just want to try it 'cause it's my friend Kendall Jenner's tequila. I just haven't tried it," Lisa, 59, yelled loud enough for everyone at the bar to hear.

When Kathy approached, Lisa told her she was just curious. "You know I love yours," she added.

"Of course, they have Kathy's tequila and I have a sneaking suspicion that Kathy put it there herself," Lisa said in a confessional. "Kathy made sure that tequila was there and you know, good for her."

She then added that she has three friends with tequila brands. "I just wanted to taste the one I hadn't tasted yet. Tasted it, moving on," Lisa said.

The cast of RHOBH. Tommy Garcia/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Back at Kemo Sabe, Kathy fumed over the matter. "I cannot f---ing believe what she just said," she mumbled.

In her own confessional, Garcelle Beauvais joked about the tequila debacle. "Are we under contract to drink this tequila?" she asked. "I wanna know 'cause I didn't sign on the dotted line."

Kathy immediately wanted to leave, but Kyle urged her to shake her bad mood. Ultimately, Kathy decided it was too much and decided to leave.

On her way out, Kathy could be heard mumbling that Lisa's actions were "too f---ing disgusting," and she also said, "I am f---ing pissed off!"

Her anger was also directed at Kyle for not backing her up in the situation.

"Once Kathy is mad, it's hard to turn that around," Kyle said in a confessional as she reflected on what had happened. "Listen, Kathy can be so much fun and funny. She can also be very difficult. The part that bothers me so much is how much I let it affect me. That's where it's different with friends versus sisters."

Jeff Kravitz/Getty (2)

Usually, Kathy is rather quiet, even-keeled, and funny but fans got to hear about a different side of her as Kyle opened up about their relationship.

In a confessional, Kyle reflected on their childhood even more after losing track of Kathy on the way to a cafe.

"Ever since I was a little girl, when we'd be walking down the street, Kathy would disappear into stores and stuff, and I would panic that I was lost," she said. "Now I really do feel like I'm my sister's keeper. You cannot keep track of this woman."

Though this comment was made lightly, things took a dark and serious turn as everyone tried to keep their cool and continue with the fun on the last night of the trip. However, things blew up again later that evening after Kyle suggested the group stop at the Caribou Club for one last drink to wrap up the night.

"Kyle wants to go to one more bar. What could possibly happen?" Erika, 51, asked in a confessional that led into a teaser for next week's episode, giving a glimpse of the huge fight that takes place later that night between Kathy, Lisa, and Kyle.

In the teaser, Lisa sent a few emotional, almost panicked text messages to Erika.

Her first jumbled text read: "I got into a sprinter with Kathy Andshe had an absolutely melt downI've never heard or seen anything like it in my life," which was followed by "Anger screaming throwing things crying. I'm locked in my room." The final text read, "The hatred that just came out of hertowards her sister...im speechless."

As the texts were displayed on the screen, Lisa added her thoughts in a confessional. "I know the idea of Kathy Hilton... This socialite is kind, is loving, is a pillar of society. The world thinks she's somebody that she's not," she said.

A text message from Kathy to Lisa, which was dated Sunday, Jan. 30, ended the episode. "Silence is golden. I am staying silent," it read. The message was followed by heart emojis, but even those didn't hide the rage and resentment.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.