RHOBH's Sutton Stracke Is 'Trying to Pick Up the Pieces' After Cast Trip to Aspen: 'Still Unpacking'

Sutton Stracke is home-sweet-home after a cast trip that appears to have been more work than pleasure.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 50, told PEOPLE she and her costars are "still unpacking... in more ways than one" following an intense cast trip to Aspen earlier this month, as she attended the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest on Friday in Los Angeles.

A source previously told PEOPLE that the drama unfolded when Lisa Rinna stepped in to defend Erika Girardi from the rest of the women, who were "piling up" on her. Although the pair left Aspen early, production "was never halted" during the vacation as they filmed season 12.

"I think we're all still trying to pick up the pieces and figure it all out. Truly, I do," Stracke explained.

She also commented on where she and Girardi, 50, stand after reports that they are feuding. "You never know, you never know," Stracke said.

Stracke's issues with Girardi stem from the Pretty Mess artist's ongoing legal and financial problems, a source told PEOPLE (Girardi's estranged husband Tom is currently the focus of a bankruptcy investigation, and she has been accused of conspiring with him to hide assets).

"This season is boggling my own mind, so when that happens, when I get confused, when I have to go home and think about things, then we're in trouble," Stracke mused.

She added that although she usually likes "to keep the peace" during Super Bowl Sunday, she's taking a break for 2022's big game. "Look, these girls have got me tired, so I'm not actually cooking this year," the Bravo star shared.

