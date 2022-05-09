Stracke tells PEOPLE why she still has "a lot of questions" for her RHOBH co-star, while Crystal Kung Minkoff insists she "always believes" Girardi

RHOBH's Sutton Stracke Has 'Work to Do' on Erika Girardi Friendship After 'Tumultuous' Season

Sutton Stracke is picking up right where she left off last season when it comes to her relationship with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Erika Girardi.

While speaking to PEOPLE at her Cashmere and Caviar event, which celebrated the launch of her capsule collection, the SUTTON Concept store owner said RHOBH's 12th season will have lots of ups and downs — especially in her relationship with Girardi.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I think that Erika and I still have a lot of work to do," Stracke, 50, said. "I think it was, yet again, a very tumultuous ride."

"I said this last time: we go hot and cold in our trips, because we go from Mexico to Aspen, and I think all of us go hot and cold [too]," she explained. "We make friends, we don't make friends. It's just your normal housewife day."

RHOBH's Sutton Stracke Has 'Work to Do' on Erika Girardi Relationship After 'Tumultuous' Season Sutton Stracke and Erika Girardi | Credit: getty (2)

As PEOPLE previously reported, Stracke, along with her RHOBH co-star Garcelle Beauvais, feuded with Girardi while filming season 12 over Girardi's ongoing legal and financial problems. (Girardi's estranged husband Tom is currently the focus of a bankruptcy investigation, and she has been accused of conspiring with him to hide assets.)

Since last season, the women have been questioning Girardi about her knowledge into the case — something that Girardi has adamantly denied — but Stracke still isn't convinced.

"I don't know," Stracke said when asked if she felt like Girardi was more truthful with her this season. "I always have questions for Erika."

RHOBH's Sutton Stracke Has 'a Lot of Work to Do' on Erik Jayne Relationship After a 'Very Tumultuous' Season Sutton Stracke (center) with Garcelle Beauvais (left) and Crystal Kung Minkoff (right) | Credit: Bella Marie Adams

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

However, not all of the RHOBH cast feels the same way.

"I don't know, you can call me gullible," Crystal Kung Minkoff, who came out to support Stracke's new line of t-shirts, sweaters and dresses, told PEOPLE. "I tend to believe people at face value because that's who I am. I just tell the truth, like it or not. But I also can tell the truth, you know what I'm saying? That's who I am."

"I always believe her," she continued. "I'm good with everybody, that's just my personality. I like to always give people the benefit of the doubt. If there's things that I don't like or I feel in conflict with, I'll say that. And just because I have a conflict about the situation or something, doesn't mean I'll write you off completely. I think if you want to become friends with someone or have clarity, then you need to let that out."

Despite Stracke's frustrations, the mom of three said she was able to have some light-hearted moments with Girardi on the upcoming season of the show.

"I enjoyed moments with Erika," Stracke shared. "It was my hardest season and also probably my best learning curve season, but it's so explosive. We had so much fun and then so many fights and then so much fun and then fights. I call it the season of forgiveness."