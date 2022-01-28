RHOBH's Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais Feuding with Costar Erika Girardi, Source Says

The reality stars are currently filming season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Amid reports that Beauvais, 55, had unfollowed the "Pretty Mess" singer on Instagram, the source says Beauvais and Stracke, 50, are both separately feuding with Girardi as they film season 12 of the Bravo series.

"Garcelle and Erika have gotten into a few arguments this season which is why Garcelle unfollowed Erika," the source says. "The biggest one was at Lisa Rinna's beauty launch. Their disagreements had been building up and it caused an explosive fight there. Garcelle's son was brought into the conversation and that seemed to set her off and she went after Erika."

The source adds that some of Stracke's issues with Girardi, 50, stem from her ongoing legal and financial problems. (Girardi's estranged husband Tom is currently the focus of a bankruptcy investigation, and she has been accused of conspiring with him to hide assets.)

Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne, Sutton Stracke

"Sutton and Erika have had their issues and things got better, but they're not good again. They've also gotten into it on a few occasions," the source says. "Sutton seems to be uncomfortable with Erika's legal issues and personal lifestyle choices. She involved herself unnecessarily so they got into it."

Now, both Stracke and Beauvais appear to be on the outs with Girardi.

"Neither lady right now has an interest in fixing things with Erika no matter what she does or says," the source says. "Both storylines will be covered heavily next season."

Girardi recently referenced the drama after a Bravo fan account posted the news that Beauvais had unfollowed her.

"Well [let] me unfollow her back," she commented on the post. (As of Friday afternoon, Girardi still followed Beauvais).

Beauvais also responded to a fan exchange about the unfollowing on Twitter. "Queen Garcelle has unfollowed Erika on IG," one account wrote, to which another tagged Beauvais and added, "…and you better eat her ass up."

"Lol," Beauvais replied.