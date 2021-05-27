“I will do better and be better,” Sutton Stracke wrote on Instagram Thursday

During the episode, Minkoff, RHOBH's first Asian American cast member, discussed her experiences with racial stereotyping, leading to a heated response from Stracke, 50.

As Stracke told Minkoff, 38, she didn't want to have the conversation — saying "I'm not doing this" and "I am not talking about racial stereotypes" — Minkoff pointed out that it's "easy" for her to avoid doing so because she's a white woman.

Stracke responded by explaining that she didn't want to "bring up" stereotypes as she also faces them as a person from the south.

Calling her avoidance of the topic "insane," Minkoff added, "Are you one of those people that you don't see color? Tell me you're that girl."

Before Minkoff asked her question again, Stracke said: "Are you serious with me right now?"

Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff Credit: Tibrina Hobson/WireImage; Stefanie Keenan/Getty

On Thursday, Stracke posted an apology on Instagram saying she will "be better" going forward.

"Despite Crystal and my strained relationship at the time, it was disrespectful to interrupt her and not listen to her express her truth," she wrote. "My life is blessed by the diversity of my relationships and I am committed to become a better listener to understand the painful realities experienced by people of color."

"I am sorry. I will do better and be better," she concluded.

Earlier this month, Minkoff opened up to PEOPLE about being the first Asian American woman on the Bravo series.

"It's a huge honor and a huge responsibility I feel to represent not only Chinese Americans, but all AAPI," she said. "And with the uprise of anti-Asian hate, it's a collective problem."

She added that tackling racial issues during filming proved to be a learning experience for all.

"Sometimes the conversations were challenging," Minkoff said. "Everyone comes from different perspectives and from different backgrounds. But we have to move the needle. And the more conversations there are, the more understanding."