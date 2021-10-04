Sutton Stracke and Crystal Kung Minkoff Hang Out After Settling Feud on RHOBH: 'Miracles Do Happen'

Sutton Stracke and Crystal Kung Minkoff are letting bygones be bygones.

Over the weekend, Stracke, 50, and Minkoff, 38, attended a bat mitzvah for fellow Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards' 13-year-old daughter Portia. At the gathering, the former foes hung out and embraced while posing for a photo together.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Miracles do happen!" Stracke captioned her photo of the pair on Monday. "Such fun at Portia's Bat Mitzvah! Thank you @kylerichards18 for including me."

The feud between Stracke and Minkoff began over a heated conversation about confronting racial stereotypes. It escalated further when Minkoff felt "violated" after Stracke entered her room as she was naked.

Offscreen, Stracke apologized to Minkoff for interrupting her as she recounted her experiences with racial stereotyping. Stracke also promised to "do better and be better."

During last week's episode of RHOBH, Minkoff opened up to Stracke about how she has been "enjoying" being around her amid the cast's Del Mar, California, getaway.

Sutton Stracke and Crystal Kung Minkoff Credit: Sutton Stracke/ instagram

"We haven't really talked it through. In my heart, I didn't want to forgive [you]," Minkoff told Stracke in front of the group. "But I've just been enjoying you and I have been really enjoying our time together. And I just want you to know that, and everyone should know that."

Stracke later noted on the RHOBH after show it's "been a long journey" for them to get to where they are now.

"I don't like having problems with people. It doesn't ever sit well with me. I think it's cancerous for your body to have problems with people like that," Stracke, who also recently resolved her feud with Erika Girardi, said. "So I feel really hopeful."

Crystal Kung Minkoff and Sutton Stracke Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty ; Tibrina Hobson/WireImage

Minkoff has also revealed where the pair currently stand with each other.

"That time [conflict with Sutton] was so hard for me. How am I ever going to get to the other end of it? Actually looking back, as painful [as] it was, that's actually how you start real friendships. Real conversations," she said. "I think that [conversation we had about race] was one of the most real moments."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"So now, being on the other end of it, I feel like she is someone I probably know best, right. Because you have to go through these things," she continued. "I'm still really new. We finished [filming] in February and it's been a long time. But I'm happy to know her on a deeper level because I still don't know other people on a deeper level."