"I think to learn that humility was a big lesson for me," Sutton Stracke said

During an appearance on Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast on Monday, Stracke, 49, said that her episodes-long drama with Minkoff, 36, was her "big" regret this season. The pair's beef first began during the cast's Lake Tahoe trip, where they butted heads while discussing Minkoff's experiences with racial stereotyping.

"Well, of course, I regret interrupting Crystal. It's a huge regret and it doesn't represent who I am as a person," Stracke told host David Yontef. "I'm just very sorry for that moment, and it was not a proud moment for me. I think to learn that humility was a big lesson for me."

Stracke said that she "really made a mistake" in interrupting Minkoff during their first night in Lake Tahoe.

"Now, I've watched it a couple of times and, you know, I just should've been quiet. I was talking and I interrupted her and I shouldn't have done it," she continued. "And even the next morning, I still kept talking and I just needed to be quiet and just listen, because what she was saying, I completely agree with. And I just should have let her say it."

Stracke concluded: "I just hope the viewers get to hear what she has to say."

Addressing the possible reason for the feud, Stracke admitted that she "can be difficult to get to know" and can "be shy" as a result. "Because I'm shy, I act in a strange way, a little bit. And some people can't adjust to that as quickly, so that can be part of it," she said. "And I think maybe [it's the] same for her. I think, maybe, she's a bit shy as well. So it took us longer to get to know each other than the other girls."

Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff Credit: Tibrina Hobson/WireImage; Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Stracke and Minkoff's feud was a major storyline early into RHOBH's 11th season. The tension between them worsened after Stracke accidentally walked in on Minkoff while she was naked, resulting in Minkoff accusing Stracke of "violating" her.

Asked about her thoughts on Minkoff's choice of wording, Stracke said: "I think that it is all relative."

"If that's how she felt, then that's how she felt, and I have to respect that," she continued. "I've apologized many times and then we have to move on."

Stracke previously posted an apology for Minkoff on Instagram amid criticism from viewers.

"Despite Crystal and my strained relationship at the time, it was disrespectful to interrupt her and not listen to her express her truth," she wrote in May. "My life is blessed by the diversity of my relationships and I am committed to become a better listener to understand the painful realities experienced by people of color. I am sorry. I will do better and be better."