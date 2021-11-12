RHOBH Cast Praise Dorit Kemsley for Being 'Strong' After Horrifying Home Invasion: 'She's Incredible'

Dorit Kemsley's Encino Hills home was broken into on Oct. 27 while she and her two children were inside

On Wednesday, Kylie Richards, Sutton Stracke, Garcelle Beauvais and Crystal Kung Minkoff attended an event at Stracke's West Hollywood boutique, during which they praised Kemsley — who was also attendance — for how she's handled the traumatic encounter.

"She's unbelievably strong," Richards, 52, said of Kemsley, 45, to Entertainment Tonight. The designer's home was broken into on Oct. 27 while she and her two children — son Jagger, 7, and daughter Phoenix, 5 — were asleep and her husband Paul "PK" Kemsley was away in London.

"Her recounting what happened is just absolutely terrifying, and she really, really handled herself like a pro in that moment," Richards continued in reference to Kemsley's recent interview where she spoke out about the incident. "It's gonna take her a long time to heal," Richards added.

Speaking on how the cast has stepped up for Kemsley, Beauvais, 54, told ET: "Everybody's come out really supportive of her and yeah, everybody's rallying around her and seeing how she does."

Dorit Kemsley Dorit and Paul Kemsley with their children | Credit: Dorit Kemsley/instagram

Stracke, 50, added that she just wants Kemsley "to feel safe again." Stracke also shared details from a conversation she had with Kemsley, telling ET: "I said, 'How can you still get through this?' And she said, 'I have to as a mother,' and that's when It totally understood, because as a mother you have. to put on your strong face, and I got it."

Minkoff, who joined the franchise during season 11, told ET she's being gentle with Kemsley, given the frightening circumstances.

"I don't want to startle her in any way. So, even like when I give her a hug, I let her come toward me, because — I can't imagine that kind of trauma, but everyone, like, jumped up to just protect her and make her feel as safe as possible with us, and she's incredible. I mean, it's not easy to jump back into this and for her to do that really speaks to her resiliency," Minkoff, 35, told ET.

Earlier this week, Kemsley spoke with former RHOBH star Teddi Mellencamp on Extra about the experience, in which she said she "begged for her life."

"First of all, I was completely taken off guard," Kemsley told Mellencamp, adding, "they were surprised to see me at home… When they did, they pushed me to the ground. They said, 'Who else is in the home?' "

"There was someone else who said, 'Just kill her, just kill her already, just kill her,' and all I could think was, 'I have to save those babies,' " Dorit continued, referencing her children.

When dealing with her assailants, Kemsley told them, "I don't care about any of it, take it all. You can have it all. Please, I'm a mother of babies. Please, they need me. Please don't hurt me."