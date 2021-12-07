RHOBH Star Dorit Kemsley's Husband PK Arrested for DUI One Month After Home Invasion

Paul "PK" Kemsley was arrested last month for driving under the influence, his lawyer confirmed.

Per the Daily Mail, on Nov. 23, PK, the husband of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley, was driving on the 101 in Los Angeles when he was pulled over by California Highway Patrol.

The 54-year-old businessman reportedly blew a .081 during a Breathalyzer test — over the legal limit of .08 — and was taken to the station. There, he allegedly took another Breathalyzer test and blew a .073 before being driven home by authorities about an hour later.

PK's lawyer, Alan Jackson, confirmed the reports in a statement to PEOPLE. "PK was stopped and cited on November 23 on suspicion of DUI," he said. "While out with a business colleague, PK consumed a glass of wine with dinner."

"Following a traffic stop, it was determined that he may have been close to the legal limit," the statement continued. "He regrets the fact he did not take alternate transportation home that evening. PK takes the allegations extremely seriously and fully cooperated with the authorities."

pk kemsley

"This would mark the first and only such incident in PK's long driving history. He has learned a valuable lesson," Jackson concluded.

The arrest came almost exactly a month after PK's wife was the victim of a home invasion at the couple's Encino home.

Dorit, 45, was asleep with her two children – son Jagger, 7, and daughter Phoenix, 5 – on the night of Oct. 27 when three male intruders broke in. PK was in London at the time.

P.K. Kemsley, Dorit Kemsley

In a press release, the Los Angeles Police Department reported that "the victim was in the residence at the time and was met by the suspects. The victim was in fear and complied with the suspect's demands by directing them to valuables. The suspects took handbags, jewelry, and watches with a significant monetary loss and fled the location in a black truck."

At the time, a source told PEOPLE that in the days after the attack, Kemsley was "trying to heal from the trauma."

"She is continuing to put one foot in front of the other and is trying to keep things as normal as possible for her children while personally trying to heal from the trauma she has experienced," the source said at the time.