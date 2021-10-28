RHOBH Star Dorit Kemsley Robbed During California Home Invasion: Report

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE on Thursday that there was an invasion and robbery in Encino Hills at 10:50 p.m. involving three male intruders. According to the Daily Mail, the invasion took place at Kemsley's home, where she and her two children — son Jagger, 7, and daughter Phoenix, 5 — were sleeping.

Her husband Paul "PK" Kemsley was in London at the time of the invasion but is now headed home to his wife and kids, per the Daily Mail, which was first to report the news. Kemsley had just returned from London herself on Tuesday night.

A rep for Kemsley had no comment when reached by PEOPLE.

Authorities told PEOPLE an "unknown amount of property" was taken from the residence during the incident.

According to the Daily Mail, Kemsley was scheduled to begin production on the next season of RHOBH on Thursday, though her filming status is now unknown.

A spokesperson for Bravo declined to comment.

In September 2020, the couple put their Encino mansion back on the market just one year after purchasing the home. They listed the 901-square-foot property for almost $9.5 million.