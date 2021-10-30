RHOBH Star Dorit Kemsley Says She's 'Feeling Blessed' for Her Family's Safety After Home Invasion

Three male intruders broke into the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star's Encino Hills home on Wednesday night while she and her two children were asleep

Dorit Kemsley is counting her blessings after being the victim of a home invasion on Wednesday night.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 45, publicly addressed the incident for the first time on Saturday in a statement posted to Instagram.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"As you all know by now I have been through a terrifying ordeal, one that no parent or person should ever have to experience," she wrote. "I've received so many messages of love and support and I thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It's truly overwhelming."

She added, "My kids are unaware of what happened, they slept through it and I thank God for keeping my kids and myself from being physically harmed."

Dorit Kemsley; paul kemsley Credit: Paul Kemsley/Instagram

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE on Thursday that there was an invasion and robbery in Encino Hills, Calif., at 10:50 p.m. involving three male intruders. According to the Daily Mail, the invasion took place at Kemsley's home, where she and her two children, son Jagger, 7, and daughter Phoenix, 5, were sleeping.

Her husband Paul "PK" Kemsley was in London at the time, but he has since headed home to his wife and kids, per the outlet, which was first to report the news. Kemsley had just returned from London herself on Tuesday.

Authorities told PEOPLE there were no injuries and an "unknown amount of property" was taken from the residence during the incident.

In a press release issued Thursday afternoon, LAPD said that "the victim was in the residence at the time and was met by the suspects. The victim was in fear and complied with the suspects demands by directing them to valuables. The suspects took handbags, jewelry, and watches with a significant monetary loss and fled the location in a black truck."

No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, though police said in the press release that the three suspects were described as between 20 and 30 years old wearing black hoodies and dark pants.

According to the Daily Mail, Kemsley was scheduled to begin production on the next season of RHOBH on Thursday, though her filming status is now unknown. A spokesperson for Bravo declined to comment.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

However, the reality star expressed her desire to "return to normality" in her social media message on Saturday following the scare.

"My family now needs to start the healing process," she wrote. "I have thrown myself into work as I want our family to return to normality as soon as possible."

Kemsley continued, "With the love and support of my husband, my incredible family, friends, fans and followers, I am confident this is the right thing to do whilst I independently work with through the trauma. I'm so grateful to the LAPD for their care and attention. Thank you again for all your support."