"I think you're a soulless person," Sutton Stracke tells new cast member Diana Jenkins in the first teaser for season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

RHOBH: A New Housewife Claims the 'Villain' Role in Season 12 Trailer — 'Here I Am'

The drama will be heating up on season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

On Thursday, Bravo shared the first trailer for the upcoming season of RHOBH, which teases a home invasion, heartbreaking family death and a tense sibling rivalry, in addition to introducing new cast members Sheree Zampino and Diana Jenkins.

"I think you're a soulless person," Sutton Stracke tells Jenkins, 49, who proclaims: "You need a new villain? Here I am."

Zampino, 54, who is the ex-wife of Will Smith, quickly learns that casual never means casual with this group as she arrives at a yoga event in sweats. "Never ever listen to 'casual,' " her friend Garcelle Beauvais advises.

The teaser also gives a glimpse at the emotional moments following the October home invasion at Dorit Kemsley's property where she and her children were in. In the clip, her husband Paul "PK" Kemsley is reduced to tears as the couple confides in Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna.

"'Please, I have little babies. Please, I'm a mother. Please, I beg of you, my kids need me. Please, please, please,' " Dorit, 45, recounts telling the burglar, as PK, 54, regretfully adds: "I can't stand the fact I wasn't there."

Meanwhile, Rinna, 58, copes with the loss of her late mother Lois, who died after suffering a stroke at age 93 in November. "I'm trying to figure out how to live without my mom," Rinna tells her costars.

Elsewhere, Crystal Kung Minkoff appears to open up about her longtime battle with eating disorders during an emotional moment. "I want to eat a meal and be OK with it. I don't want to hate what I'm eating every day," Minkoff, 36, tearfully says.

Also in the clip, Beauvais and Rinna call out Erika Girardi's drinking as she continues to face legal woes amid her ex Tom Girardi's alleged fraud and embezzlement scandal. The friction appears to reach a boiling point with her fellow Housewives.

"Is that to make Erika look bad, or ..." Erika, 50, asks Beauvais, who responds: "Erika, I don't have to make you look bad. You can do that on your own."

Lastly, the group appears to side with Richards, 53, when things come to a head in her newly mended relationship with sister Kathy Hilton. "I feel you hate me or something. How could you say those things?" Richards asks Hilton, 63.

With plenty of drama in store, fans can also expect to see more of the lavish Beverly Hills lifestyle they've come to know, including Birkin parties, multi-million dollar jewels and trips to Mexico and Aspen.