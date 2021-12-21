RHOBH: Diana Jenkins and Sheree Zampino Join Season 12 Cast as Returning Stars Are Announced

Bravo has yet to announce the season 12 premiere date for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

After an explosive 11th season, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is gearing up for its return to the small screen — and that includes rounding out its star-studded cast.

RHOBH will also be getting two new stars.

Diana Jenkins is joining the series as a full-time Housewife. The 48-year-old is a businesswoman who hails from Bosnia and currently resides in California. The Neuro Brands CEO's advocacy work has sparked the development of many philanthropic endeavors, including the Jenkins-Penn Haitian Relief Organization she launched with actor Sean Penn.

Jenkins, a mother of three, was married to British financier Roger Jenkins from 1999 to 2011.

Sheree Zampino will also be joining RHOBH. The 54-year-old businesswoman will be featured as a friend of the Housewives.

Zampino runs an online boutique called Sheree Elizabeth and the skincare brand Whoop Ash. She was previously married to Will Smith.

Zampino and Smith were married from 1992 to 1995, and share a 29-year-old son, Trey Smith. Since their divorce, Zampino has remained close to both Will, 53, and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Zampino is also friends with Beauvais. Previously, Beauvais, 55, named Zampino as someone she would like to see join RHOBH.

"I would love if Denise [Richards] came back," she told PEOPLE in October. "I've also been pitching Sheree Fletcher Zampino, Will Smith's ex-wife. I would love her to be a friend on the show. I would love to have someone I can trust."

A lot has happened since filming on RHOBH's 11th season wrapped.

Kemsley, 45, was the victim of a home invasion robbery in late October. After the incident, Kemsley said she was "feeling blessed" to have survived the "terrifying ordeal."

Rinna's 93-year-old mother, Lois, died in November after suffering a stroke. Paying tribute to her mom, the Rinna Beauty owner said Lois "was a survivor and the strongest person" she has ever met.

And while production on season 12 has underway, there was a COVID-19 outbreak amongst cast members. A source told PEOPLE that Beauvais, Rinna, 58, and Girardi, 50, had tested positive for the virus.

"The girls who are sick are trying to take care of themselves," the source said at the time. "The other cast members are nervous now that they might have it. Production is taking every precaution to keep people safe."