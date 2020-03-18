Denise Richards Breaks Down in RHOBH Season 10 Trailer: 'Don't Try and Destroy My Family'

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are back and better than ever.

Bravo dropped the long-awaited season 10 trailer on Wednesday, and it’s just as juicy as we hoped. Denise Richards, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Dorit Kemsley all return, and the trailer opens with an astrologist pulling the ladies’ charts during what it sure to be another epic dinner party, complete with a heated confrontation between Kyle and Dorit. (Watch the trailer here.)

New addition Garcelle Beauvais also makes her debut, and it looks like the actress already has the one-liners down pat.

“For me, that is some white people stuff,” she says in one confessional, before throwing expert shade in another scene.

“I want to say thank you to my new best friends,” she says with a smile during a speech at a gala. “Some of them, not so much.”

RELATED: Garcelle Beauvais Jokes Joining the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Is Her ‘Midlife Crisis’

Image zoom John Tsiavis/Bravo

Fellow newbie Sutton Stracke gets in on the drama too, going head-to-head with Teddi.

“Teddi, you’re a little boring,” she says. “Are we supposed to be honest or not?”

Image zoom John Tsiavis/Bravo

Camille Grammer, who has teased a return to the series, also shows up as the trailer previews tension with Lisa.

“You were an a–hole on Twitter,” Lisa says.

“I was kind of dishing out what I got,” Camille fires back.

Other major moments? A glamorous cast trip to Rome, and Erika’s admission that she’s “never been with a girl, I’ve only been with a couple.”

RELATED: Erika Jayne Forced to End Her Broadway Chicago Run Weeks Early Due to Coronavirus Shutdown

Image zoom John Tsiavis/Bravo

And on that note, the trailer hints at the rumor that Denise and Brandi Glanville hooked up — which a rep for Richards has denied.

“Denise, there is a side of you that is hidden,” the astrologist says.

Brandi is even more direct, claiming, “She’s not who she pretends to be.”

Cut to Lisa telling Kyle and Teddi, “So they f—ed?”

“I don’t deserve this,” Denise tells the group. “That is a huge thing to f—ing say.”

Image zoom John Tsiavis/Bravo

Even her husband Aaron Phypers appears to get involved. And in another scene, Denise breaks down in tears. “Don’t try and destroy my family,” she cries.

The trailer ends on a dramatic note, with Lisa confronting Denise about sending a “cease and desist.”

“Who told you that?” Denise demands.

“Oof,” Lisa replies. “You’re so angry.”

After a report surfaced in January that Denise had walked away from the reality show due to Brandi allegedly spreading a rumor that the two had a sexual encounter, her publicist told PEOPLE, “It isn’t true.” A rep for Brandi did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

RELATED: RHOBH‘s Brandi Glanville Seemingly Alludes to Denise Richards Hookup Rumor with Cryptic Post

Image zoom Jon Kopaloff/Getty; Presley Ann/Getty

A source told PEOPLE at the time that “what really happened with Brandi and Denise will play out on the season.”

“There is a lot of she said, she said going on,” the source added. “But it’s going to be very dramatic.”

Speaking to PEOPLE last month, Denise acknowledged that she “had a very different season this season.”

Still, she said she “love[s] doing the show” and is “proud of it.” She also squashed any speculation that she may be leaving.

“I’m still on it, despite different rumors,” she said. “Nobody knows about season 11, none of us. But as far as season 10, I’m still filming and very much a part of the show. I enjoy it and I’m thrilled to be part of it.”

Season 10 of RHOBH premieres April 15 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.