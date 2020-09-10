The Beverly Hills Housewives questioned why Brandi Glanville wasn't there to discuss the rumor that dominated the season

RHOBH Reunion: Why Brandi Glanville Wasn't Invited by Bravo After She Said This NSFW Line

Though Brandi Glanville was at the center of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 10 drama, she wasn't at the reunion — and her absence had the diamond-holding Housewives wondering why.

On part two of the Bravo reality series' three-part virtual reunion on Wednesday, the women questioned why Brandi wasn't there to discuss the rumor that dominated the season.

The allegation in question? That Brandi, 47, had slept with Denise Richards.

In addition to adamantly denying the affair both on- and off-camera, Denise — who celebrated her two-year anniversary with husband Aaron Phypers on Tuesday — called Brandi only an "acquaintance."

Explaining their relationship, Denise, 49, said on Wednesday's show (hours before her rep confirmed that she is leaving the Bravo reality series ), "Every, I would say about, 10 text messages that were sent to me from Brandi I would respond. She would always contact me wanting to go to dinner and this and that, and I never did. It was a very, I would call it like an acquaintance exchange, truly. But I was always nice to her. I was. I had no reason not to."

When Lisa Rinna asked Denise why she didn't call Brandi in Rome, Italy, where the rumor was brought up on their cast trip, Denise said, "because she's not a friend of mine."

After some back-and-forth with Lisa, Denise maintained, "I am not friends with Brandi."

Andy Cohen proceeded to point out that at the inaugural BravoCon in November, Denise called Brandi a friend. At the time, "I truly meant it, because I have no reason, at that point, I had no reason to say anything negative about Brandi," Denise said.

But that explanation was confusing to both Erika Girardi and Andy.

"No, I understand, but you called her a good friend and now you're saying she's not a friend and she's just an acquaintance," Andy said. "I'm just pointing that out."

"Look, I feel like you're trying to discredit this, and that's not cool," Denise said.

Andy, though, was just "showing every side," he said.

"I've never socialized with this person in my entire life — ever," Denise insisted.

Stating the obvious, the women then asked where Brandi was.

"Well, where is Brandi?" Erika asked.

"Yeah, where is Brandi?" Kyle Richards echoed.

"Where is Brandi?" Denise asked with the shrug of a shoulder.

"Hold on, you know what, this is bulls---. Why isn't Brandi here to do this with you?" Lisa asked with the point of a finger.

To Denise, it didn't make sense for Brandi to be in attendance. "Lisa, why would this even be about me and Brandi? She's not part of our show. She's not part of this group of women."

"It is," said Andy, 52. "I mean, we're talking about it."

Erika asked again: "But where is Brandi to answer all these questions?"

Though Denise said that she "was not going to give [Brandi] the satisfaction to come on," Andy interjected — explaining the real reason that Brandi didn't join the Housewives on the virtual recording.

"I would like to add that the conversation at Bravo was that after saying, 'I licked her c---,' there really was nowhere else to go. We've kind of heard enough, and what more can we add to this conversation?" he said.

On a previous episode of RHOBH, during Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave's baby shower, Brandi told the Housewives about Denise: "I f------ sucked on her f------ c---. I have a close f------ relationship with her."

During the bash, Brandi passed around her text message exchange with Denise to the other women. "You guys can scroll the f--- back as far as you want to. I'm not a f------ liar," Brandi said.

As seen in the text message thread with Denise on Wednesday's episode, it also appeared that Brandi sent the Wild Things actress a nude photo of her breasts at some point.

Denise then added: "Well, and you guys all don't know the stuff she has sent me, and it is so inappropriate and it's harassment."

Despite Denise's attempt to explain herself, Lisa felt "the cover up is worse than the crime."

In July, Brandi, who appeared on seasons 3 through 5 of RHOBH, frevealed on her podcast Brandi Glanville Unfiltered that she would be filming a one-on-one with Andy separate from the Housewives.

"So, I was set to do the reunion yesterday with all the ladies," Brandi said on her podcast. "I had the tech rehearsal and everything and y'all know — I don't cancel, I don't run away. I'm just not a coward."

Brandi said, however, at the last minute she "got a call from production."

"We just talked about how I was feeling and how the [Housewives] were feeling and we honestly came to a mutual decision that instead of going to the reunion — as I was set to do — I would sit down separately with Andy and do more of a one-on-one."

Explaining the reason, Brandi shared that "[producers] just didn't want what happened last year where Camille [Grammer] came on at the end and everyone piled on Camille and Camille went crazy."

She said when she thought about it she "absolutely" agreed that this was the best decision.

"How much better would it be for me to just sit down with Andy and talk and not have to fight because at this point, I'm done. I really want to put this behind me and move forward," Brandi said.

"So, I'm good, we're all good. I really had a sense of relief," she continued.

Brandi shared that "at the end of the day" she was the one who was "hurt" by Denise and not any of the other women and there was really no "point" in her being at the reunion.

"It's not their fight," Brandi said of the other Housewives.

"I shared it, but it's my fight and at this point, I'm starting to feel sorry for Denise. Let this be between her and I," she added.