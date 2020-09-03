RHOBH Reunion: Lisa Rinna Says Denise Richards Has Been ‘Gaslighting’ Cast over Threesome Fight

Denise Richards was in the hot seat on the season 10 reunion of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returned for its season 10 reunion — and Denise Richards was once again in the hot seat.

But while Denise felt as though she was a "target" this season, Lisa Rinna believed the Wild Things actress was the one fanning the flames, claiming she was "gaslighting" her castmates.

On part one of the Bravo reality series' three-part virtual reunion on Wednesday, Denise was confronted by her costars about her reaction to them speaking about threesomes in front of her children at a family pizza party held at her Malibu home.

Although Denise had previously been explicit in speaking about her husband Aaron Phypers' "big penis" and getting a "happy ending" during a massage, she appeared to be more reserved on season 10, which was both surprising and frustrating to the diamond-holding Housewives.

In response to the threesome chatter, viewers saw Denise intentionally choose not to bring her children to a family gathering at Kyle Richards' home, where Kyle claimed she "mom-shamed" them.

"My experience with this group when there's been husbands around, when was the last time we've ever talked about sex?" Denise, 49, asked her costars on the Zoom call.

"We talk about sex all the time. You bring up your husband's penis almost every show," said Lisa, 57.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave also pointed out that "in that same episode [as Denise's pizza party], you talked about his penis." (On the episode, Denise told Dorit Kemsley that Aaron "still has a big penis and big muscles" after being married for over a year.)

Erika pointed out Denise's inconsistency.

"You sat down and opened with he still has a big penis. That was the first thing out of your mouth at your own barbecue with your own children sitting right there. It comes out of your mouth first. You set the tone. Great, we're having an adult conversation," Erika said.

"The whole thing is really frustrating," she continued.

Teddi agreed: "I think the part that's frustrating is your inability to say, 'You know what? Yeah guys, I was kinda trying to make you look like ass----- and that's why I kept joking about it."

Though Garcelle Beauvais and Dorit disagreed — "I don't think Denise is trying to make anyone look like ass-----, I'm sorry," the latter interjected — Erika maintained her stance.

"I think she was trying to make us as a group look bad. I mean, it was a perfect setup," Erika told host Andy Cohen. "I mean we had our table, their table. We always have adult conversations, that's what we always do as a group. And then all of a sudden we're penalized for that, for having a conversation here when those children are yards away."

While Denise denied that she was "upset that you guys were talking about" threesomes, Erika didn't believe her.

"Denise, I have to say this, you were upset enough to pull me aside and take me to coffee. I apologized," said Erika, who said she "was okay with being singled out, because I knew I was being singled out."

"I took it on the chin, I apologized sincerely," Erika added.

But what she wasn't okay with? "Then I find out you take it to Teddi and Sutton. Motherf-----, I am out," a visibly angry Erika said. "That's bulls----."

Appearing calm, Denise insisted she was never angry with Erica or the other women, merely annoyed that they kept bringing up the topic.

"I wasn't upset with Erika. I didn't go to Teddi and Sutton and say, 'I can't believe Erika said this.' I didn't say that," Denise said. "Did you take it that I was upset with you?"

"Why me?" asked Erika, 49. "Why not anyone else?"

"I'm asking you a question, Erika," Denise replied. "Did you take it that I was upset with you?"

At that, Erika grew agitated.

"Deni–, oh my god. Am I on another f------ planet? Because that is exactly what happened," she said.

Coming to her defense, Lisa said, "You're just being gaslit, Erika."

Later in the conversation, Lisa questioned Denise about how fans have "come at" the Housewives on social media, and Denise has seemingly approved of their messages.

"Of course she did, she liked it. She liked a couple of comments," Erika said about Denise.

"Why would I like this?" Denise asked.

"Denise, you liked a comment that said that Lisa Rinna should lose her job," Erika insisted.

Although Denise denied liking the tweet, the post was displayed to viewers, proving otherwise.

In the tweet a fan wrote, in part, "Absolutely fire @lisarinna. She's not only a bully but she 'claims' she's not a racist."

The tweet later said, "Has @erikajayne apologized to Sami and Lola yet??? Or to @DENISE_RICHARDS?"

Denise insisted that she had not fully read the tweet's message about Lisa: "It was actually a comment to you, Erika, about the comment you made about my daughter."

She proceeded to tell Andy, "It was actually by accident, and that's the truth. I only saw the comment about Erika that I was commenting."

But Lisa wasn't placated. "You did it in a public forum. You liked a tweet like that that was so vile and so nasty, you knew exactly what you were doing," she yelled. "Don't you f--- around and lie to me about that."

"I'm not lying to you," Denise said. "Why would I take it down then?"

Lisa's explanation: "Because you got called out. Because Bravo f------ called you and said take it down."

But Denise maintained her innocence.

While fans saw the longtime friends agree to treat each other better during the cast trip to Rome, that appears to now be in the past. Lisa, who didn't believe Denise's explanation of why she liked the tweet, told her, "Oh f------ shut up. Denise, you lie lie lie lie lie."

After more back-and-forth bickering — and Denise claiming that her children don't watch the show, which Erika and Lisa didn't believe — Andy jumped in to ask Denise if she had been trying to change up her no-holds-barred image this season.

"No, I felt very uncomfortable early on in the season with the women where I felt like I was on the receiving end of being a target, truthfully," she told the Bravo host.

Lisa refuted that: "You weren't a target."

While Denise said she could "absolutely" understand why the women might have been "confused about how open" she previously was, she explained that she was personally "confused" why everyone couldn't "agree to disagree and move on from it. But I wasn't the one that kept bringing it up every single dinner."

"Yes you were!" said Lisa, who broke out into a sing-song chant. "Gaslighting, gaslighting, let's have some gaslighting," she sang while snapping her fingers.

"That's what I have to say about all this bulls---. All gaslighting. Good job, Denise," Lisa said, clapping. "Good job."

"Thank you, Lisa Rinna," Denise replied.

"You're welcome," said Lisa, concluding part one.