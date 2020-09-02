"Don't you f--- around and lie to me about that," Lisa Rinna threatens in a sneak peek

RHOBH Reunion: Lisa Rinna Accuses Denise Richards of Liking 'Vile and Nasty' Tweet About Her

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 10 reunion is almost here — and the claws are out.

In a sneak peek at part one, airing Wednesday night on Bravo, Denise Richards finds herself at odds with Erika Girardi and Lisa Rinna. The clip, which was posted by E! News, begins with host Andy Cohen bringing up a remark Erika made earlier this season.

"I want to ask Erika about a comment she made on the show. People were very upset, on social media, when you said that perhaps Denise's daughters already knew something about [threesomes]," he begins.

The sneak peek then flashes back to the scene, which came after Denise chastised her fellow Housewives for talking about threesomes during a barbecue where her daughters were present and overheard their conversation.

"I think if your 14-year-old daughter is asking you, 'Mom, what's a threesome?' or 'Why were you guys talking about that?'" Dorit Kemsley said at the time.

Erika interrupted: "They already know, if they haven't had one already."

Image zoom Erika Girardi John Tsiavis/Bravo

During the virtual reunion, Erika insists she was talking about teenagers in general, not Denise's daughters specifically.

"And it is true, teenagers have sex," she says. "They have gay sex, straight sex, threesomes. That's what's happening. Stop the false outrage."

Image zoom The season 10 cast

"I was [upset]," Denise says. "I was actually quite surprised."

"So you thought it was about your daughters and not teenagers in general," Erika fires back. "Of course you did. Because that's convenient for you."

Then Lisa brings up the backlash she and her costars faced for how they reacted to this season's major bombshell: Brandi Glanville's claim that she had sex with Denise, which Denise has denied.

"Have you seen how the fans have come at us because of it?" Rinna asks Denise. "I hope you have."

"Of course she did," Erika says. "She liked it. She liked it a couple of comments."

"Denise, you liked a comment that said that Lisa Rinna should lose her job," Erika claims. "Get the f--- out of here."

A screenshot of the tweet floats across the scene and Richards says it was an accident, but the rest of the women aren't buying it.

"I did not know it was for that," Denise says. "It was actually a comment to you, Erika. About the comment you made about my daughter."

"It was actually by accident and that's the truth," she insists. "I only saw the comment about Erika."

Image zoom Denise Richards (left); Lisa Rinna Gregg DeGuire/Getty; Amy Sussman/Getty

"She said that I should lose my job and that I'm a racist," Lisa claims.

"Lisa, that's not true," Denise replies. "The tweet that I liked was in reference to Erika. ... That's the truth. I deleted it right away."

"Denise, you liked the tweet, and in liking the tweet, it says everything," Lisa fumes. "And again, you did it in a public forum. You liked a tweet like that that was so vile and so nasty, you knew exactly what you were doing. Don't you f--- around and lie to me about that."