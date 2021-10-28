RHOBH's Kyle Richards Says She's on 'Good' Terms with Sister Kim Richards

Kyle Richards is opening up about where her relationship stands with her sister Kim Richards.

During part three of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 11 reunion Wednesday, Kyle said she was on good terms with her sister, joking that she even finally has Kim's phone number after learning earlier in the season that she previously did not have the correct one.

"Yes, I do have her current phone number and we are good," the Halloween Kills actress, 52, said as sister Kathy Hilton sat beside her.

The sisters have had their ups and downs over the years. Kyle and Kim's drama played out on RHOBH before Kim officially stepped down as a Housewife after season 5, though she still makes guest appearances on occasion. Kathy, meanwhile, joined a "friend" during the most recent season.

During the reunion, host Andy Cohen said he was "hoping" to see all three women on RHOBH this season. Kyle said a future appearance from the trio isn't completely out of the question.

"We'll see," Kyle said. "You know, we can have fun together and laugh together. And I think there's a place and time when that will happen."

According to Kathy, 62, Kim also "loves" seeing her on the hit Bravo series. "I called her and talked to her about it. I said, 'Well, what do you think?' And she said, 'Yeah! Just don't lose your temper,'" Kathy recalled.

Kyle and Kathy also opened up about how they overcame their own issues after years of having a strained relationship. While Kathy believes she's the reason they began mending their broken relationship, Kyle argued it was their children who ultimately brought them together again.

"Our kids are unbelievably close. And it was like, every Christmas, it was like, 'This is not fair to us.' You know, they'd be like, 'Well, I want to have your turkey and your this and we want to go to Aunt Kathy's this,'" Kyle said. "We were always having to divide, and people's feelings were being hurt."

"Eventually, it was like, we've got to do something for the holidays, kind of thing," she continued. "And then it was, like, a little by little trickling and calling each other about that."

Kyle said the situation was "poorly handled on both of our parts," resulting in "way too much time wasted." Kathy said she also believes the show brought them closer together, calling it a "great opportunity."

During an episode airing in July, Kyle told Kathy she texted Kim amid the height of the COVID-19 pandemic but "didn't hear back."

"You have the wrong number. She changed her number," Kathy said, to which a shocked Kyle replied, "She did?"

Kyle expressed her concern for Kim being alone during the holidays, but Kathy said Kim thought "this was supposed to happen" and wanted the trio "to have this quiet time out to figure out where we want to be in life."

The episode also included a flashback from when Kyle spoke to husband Mauricio Umansky about her sisters' issues, saying it's "hard to get all three of us on the same page at the same time."

Kathy later broke down in tears while speaking with Kyle about their former estrangement. In that same episode, Kyle revealed the death of their mother shifted the three sisters' dynamic.

"When my mom passed away, the dynamic between Kathy, Kim and I changed, because my mom was always the mediator," Kyle said in a confessional. "If my mom was still alive, we would've still had the arguments that we had, 1,000 percent. But all the years of not spending time together, my mom would never have tolerated that and she would have brought us all together, always."