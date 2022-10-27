Tensions hit an all-time high on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion as Kathy Hilton feuded with multiple women in the cast — all stemming from their disastrous trip to Aspen.

On the third and final part of the RHOBH reunion on Wednesday, host Andy Cohen asked Kathy about what "sent you over the edge" during the final night in Aspen when they went clubbing.

In response, Kathy, 63, explained, "So I'm thinking, 'Alright, I want everyone to have fun.' I go over to the DJ. He's got headphones, he's looking down. He doesn't see me so I get frustrated. I go back into the room and there's a manager. I said, 'If I gave you money, would you put some songs on for my friends and I to dance?' And he said, 'No, no. It's way too busy in here. Not tonight, not tonight.'"

"I said, 'Really, I'm not a member but for 30 years that I've come here, they have taken requests, as they do in the South of France or in London or Paris.' And I think that annoyed him," she continued. "So he looked and me and said, 'Where are you from?' and I said, 'L.A.' And he goes, 'Well, then go back to L.A.' So I go, 'We're out of here.'"

However, not everyone was onboard with her idea to leave, and Kathy said she got upset that the other women, including her sister Kyle Richards, wanted to stay.

"There's a reason behind that, Kathy," Kyle, 53, then replied, noting she didn't like the way Kathy spoke to her. "You came up and you didn't say, 'This guy just hurt my feelings. I'm so embarrassed.' You said, 'We're out of here.' Everybody saw and you looked at me like, 'We f---ing are leaving now.'"

"First of all, I'm an adult," she added. "You can't talk to me like that and expect me to say, 'Oh, okay.'"

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 Reunion. bravo

Andy, 54, then asked the other women what they saw. Erika Girardi spoke up, claiming that she saw "Kathy coming from the dance floor, very upset."

"I say, 'Kathy, what's wrong?' She says, 'The DJ's an old f---ing f-----' and walked off," Erika, 51, alleged. "That is what happened."

Kathy immediately denied Erika's allegations. "I will admit to what I do, but I will not be painted to be this monster that you've tried to [create]," she said.

But Erika stood her ground. "Those were your words, that's what you said to me," she claimed. "And anyone who knows me knows I'm not lying. I have nothing to lie about."

"Never even, never, ever," Kathy responded, adding, "Anybody who knows me knows I don't talk like that."

The two continued to argue back and forth, claiming that they both don't lie, but Kathy wasn't having it. "I have a little more credibility than you," she said, referencing Erika's legal issues. "I have a sterling reputation."

Andy eventually told the women there was an investigation into the matter and it came to a "she said, she said" situation that was inconclusive. Garcelle Beauvais asked who investigated and Andy confirmed it was HR.

Erika Girardi and Kathy Hilton. Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty

"Isn't it interesting, nothing came out in the press about Erika walking around with the big $250,000 Cartier ring," Kathy quipped, to which Erika replied, "That I've had for 20 years."

Kathy then added, "Going around with the big crocodile bag and fur coat... They're not yours. They're not your belongings."

Again, Erika fought back and countered by saying she's owned the items for years, but Kathy insisted, "You have no remorse at all."

Finally, Kyle interjected and defended her sister. "I just want to be clear, I never heard that word said. I never heard that," she said.

Andy then asked Lisa Rinna if this was the point that she left with Kathy. (Originally, Crystal Kung Minkoff was going to leave with them but she couldn't because she had to get her coat.)

"We get in the sprinter van first. So really, where it started, was in the sprinter van," Lisa, 59, said in response to Andy's question. "Kathy's meltdown. Kathy's screaming and yelling and venting and saying things that I have never heard in my life."

The cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12. Tommy Garcia/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

When asked what she remembered, Kathy said she recalled venting to Lisa. She felt comfortable because they'd known one another for a long time and there were no cameras around.

"I felt that I could talk to you. And halfway through it, do you recall saying to me, 'I get it, I get it, you're preaching to the choir.' Do you remember those words?'" she said.

Lisa looked shocked, and said she didn't recall saying that to Kathy. This then prompted a back-and-forth between the two before Andy asked about the things Kathy allegedly said about the other women, including: "Dorit is a stupid useless idiot. Crystal and Sutton are pieces of s---. Useless idiots should be fired. I can't believe I need to be around these peons, they need to go away."

At this, Kathy suggested Lisa take a lie detector test, and Andy continued to read things that Lisa claimed Kathy said, including how she'll "take down" the show and "destroy Kyle and her family."

Kathy denied saying any of it, as Lisa claimed, "It was so heartbreaking. That was so heartbreaking because I was on the other end of her abuse. I had to lock myself in the bedroom... You were having a psychotic break. How would you think I would feel to hear that you would destroy your sister?"

Kathy Hilton and Lisa Rinna bravo

As Kathy continued to deny the allegations, she admitted, "I said I feel dismissed. I feel like Kyle hates me sometimes."

Kyle then interjected and said, "My issue with this is it got out from the group to outside of this, which just made our life more difficult."

The group began to speculate how the Aspen drama got leaked. Andy suggested that Erika might have been behind it, but Erika denied it, and Garcelle, 55, claimed that Lisa posts too much on social media.

But Lisa refuted those claims, pointing out that they were "in a club with 200 people", and claimed she got a call from TMZ asking what happened. "They already knew something happened," she said.

Kathy then told the group she already apologized to Kyle but was pressured into also apologizing to Lisa. "I was willing to call you on the phone. You wanted it on camera. Baby, you wanted it on camera because your contract was coming up," she told Lisa. "It's true and you need some drama because you fight with everybody. You drove Lisa Vanderpump off the show. You've had problems with everybody. I mean the list can go on and on. And then to say that you've been bullied? You are the biggest bully in Hollywood and everyone knows it. Yeah, you are, you're mean. And you don't tell the truth."

Lisa responded by telling Kathy she brought this all on herself. "This is between you two and you need to work it out. What you said about your sister is horrible," she said.

Kathy said she wished Lisa would've reacted differently that night and told her "you and Kyle love each other, you're sisters," but Lisa claimed she couldn't because Kathy was "screaming and yelling like a f---ing banshee."

RELATED VIDEO: Kyle Richards Explains Why She May Not Return to RHOBH: 'I Just Want to Live My Life in Peace'

Lisa ultimately agreed to let it go after Garcelle pointed out how this was only hurting Kyle. "It's now on you two to work it out and I will absolve myself from this day forward, I guarantee you that. And I wish you only the best, I really do," Lisa said.

When Andy pointed out that fans were "questioning why you so dogmatically were trying to get in the middle of sisters," Lisa defended herself once again.

"I was traumatized by what happened in that house. That's the bottom line," she replied. "It affected me f---ing deeply, yeah. Way worse than Kim. Nothing close to Kim. So if you want to really go there, I saw the devil, you were a f---ing monster, and that was that."

Andy then asked Kyle if this upset her, and she began to cry over the matter. "I feel very put in the middle of this whole situation," Kyle said. "Obviously, my sister is my sister. My feelings were very hurt. I feel like I always get the blame for things in my family… I didn't f---ing do anything and then when this whole thing came out, it just made us worse and set us back."

"And the only one it hurts here is me. I'm the one who gets f---ed up… It always ends up like this for me," she continued, adding that she's unhappy with where they are now and that this impacts all the children in their family.

The sisters continued to fight, with Kathy saying Kyle was "acting like a martyr" — but Kyle said it was just because she was emotional.

"I think that I had so much that's hurt me ... I thought we were going to have more to our relationship," Kathy told her, adding that she doesn't lie or talk bad about people.

Kyle then explained that she's always defended Kathy and also told Lisa that her Instagram posts about the situation had hurt her.

Kyle Richards, Andy Cohen and Kathy Hilton. Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

As the reunion neared an end, Kyle asked her sister why she was mad at her, and Kathy said she didn't want to talk about it.

"Once again, everything's my fault," Kyle said, prompting Kathy to leave the stage. "Well, now it's literally completely done. I really can't sit here right now. I can't do a fake toast. I'm really not okay now, I don't want to sit here for a toast."

"Kyle, you've been crying for the last while. You're clearly still very upset about everything with your sister. Do you feel like you two can figure this out?" asked Andy. They both said they hoped so.

Backstage, Dorit Kemsley tried to comfort Kyle, who tearfully said, "We were supposed to fix it."

"You are going to fix it," Dorit, 46, told her.

But Kyle wasn't convinced. "No, you don't know. I can tell by the way that we ended there, it's not," she responded.

Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills can be streamed in full on Bravo TV and Peacock.