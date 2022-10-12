Kathy Hilton has her claws out in the first episode of the highly-anticipated three-part reunion of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

"You are the biggest bully in Hollywood and everyone knows it," Kathy told a stunned Lisa Rinna, as she listed off all the women she's had flights with in the past on Wednesday's episode.

Season 12 ended on a dramatic note and though Kathy, 63, was not in attendance for the first part of the reunion, previews showed what happened when she joined the group. Fans were taken on a bit of a time warp as the drama unfolded in reverse.

The women and host Andy Cohen gathered at the Beverly Hills Hotel to discuss how things went down this season and the conversation got very heated. All were in attendance except for Kathy, who joined midway, and Diana Jenkins, who joined remotely because she wasn't feeling well.

Before it all took a dark turn, Jamie Lee Curtis made a quick appearance and told the group that she had no idea the impact that the show would have and how her appearance led to the biggest day her charity, My Hand In Yours, has ever had. For a brief moment, everyone came together in laughter — and then it all went downhill.

The episode started off at the end of the reunion taping and then flashed back to a tearful Kyle Richards, who asked if she could be excused from a toast that was about to take place.

Fans then got to see what took place just 23 minutes earlier that caused Kyle, 53, to be such an emotional wreck. "I need to end up in a better place here with her than when she came," Kyle said through tears as she sat next to Kathy, 63.

It was very clear that a reconciliation, if it came at all, would not be smooth.

One hour prior, Garcelle Beauvais gave an impassioned plea to Lisa while referencing the Aspen meltdown that has been the subject of countless social media posts and drama. "You're going to hurt [Kyle] and she's the one that's your friend," she said.

It wasn't long before Lisa, 59, found herself in the hot seat as she refused to accept an apology and move on.

"Just accept the apology and move on," Kyle said in a confessional. "But Rinna can be a bit of a dog with a bone. I feel Rinna is now more upset about the fact she had to witness this than looking after me. Lisa is putting me in a worse position."

Lisa looked visibly uncomfortable as Garcelle, 55, confronted her — but she wasn't the only one to question her. Once again, the show went back a few hours in time and there were no apologies coming from Kathy.

"You fight with everybody," Kathy said loudly to Lisa, naming those she's fought with in the past. "And you drove Lisa Vanderpump off the show. I mean the list can go on and on. You are the biggest bully in Hollywood and everyone knows it."

She also accused Lisa of wanting all of this drama on camera because her contract was coming up. (There have been rumors that Lisa may not be returning for season 13.)

As much as fans would've wanted to see Lisa's reaction, the show then cut to the very beginning of the taping and it became clear this was all a preview for next week as Kathy had not yet arrived. In the meantime, a few of the other women took the hot seat.

Crystal Kung Minkoff was questioned repeatedly about accusations she made regarding comments made by Sutton Stracke that alluded to her making racist statements. The issue wasn't completely resolved with the group but Crystal, 39, and Sutton, 51, made it clear they have since moved on.

And then it was Diana's turn to answer for her actions this season. Diana, 49, confronted Garcelle about the accusations that were made about her and the bots she was accused of using to bully Garcelle's 14-year-old son on social media.

Over the course of her first season on the show, Diana has had some horrible things said about her, including sex trafficking rumors and claims she had ties to Jeffrey Epstein. But it was the bot story that really hit a nerve. She's since filed a lawsuit in an effort to find out who was behind the bullying bots.

Garcelle admitted that at one point she felt it was possible that Diana was behind it all and it seemed as though she may still feel that way.

"You obviously have a very low opinion of me if you think that I would be behind the bullying of a 14-year-old," a surprised Diana said to Garcelle, who replied simply with, "Yeah."

"I don't know how evil I must appear that you would even consider the fact that I would do that to Jax," Diana replied.

Garcelle told the group that Diana sent her a threatening text. She brought up one specific online comment that read in part: "You'd have your neck kneeled on if it weren't for your white daddy. Tell your mom to leave Diana alone or you'll deal with us." She was curious about the "leave Diana alone" part of the message.

Diana claimed she had asked Garcelle to pencil her name out because she was receiving death threats. Garcelle explained that her son put the message out there because he was upset and wasn't thinking of removing Diana's name at the time. "So Diana thinks that we should have taken her name out," a flustered Garcelle said.

Diana explained she was just asking in an effort to protect her family. Garcelle then told Andy about the message she received from Diana at the time. "It was pretty much if anything happens to my family I'm coming for you," she stated.

Diana attempted to defend her actions by explaining that in her country, threats like this are very serious and that she's had murder in her family. Garcelle had enough and said, "I'm not talking to her anymore."

Garcelle then expressed feelings that Diana is obsessed with her and targets her constantly on social media on a daily basis. "Please, leave me alone!" Garcelle pleaded. "I don't hate you, Diana. I just want to be left alone."

Part two of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 reunion airs next Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.