"I have nothing to hide," she said during Wednesday's Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion

Erika Girardi Says RHOBH Is Her Main Source of Income, Reveals Lawyers Advised Her to Quit Show

Erika Girardi's life looks a whole lot different now that ex-husband Tom Girardi is no longer a central part of her life.

During the first portion of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' four-part reunion Wednesday, Erika, 50, said the Bravo hit is her primary source of income since filing for divorce in November 2020.

"Yeah, unfortunately, it is. You know, that is more now of a consideration," she said. "Back then, when we were shooting the show, I was literally trying to survive. So now that we're here, yes — that has come more into consideration."

Next weighing in on fans who've suggested she be "fired" from RHOBH, Erika said, "No, why should I be fired?"

"Why are we presuming that I've done something? Why aren't we letting the legal process play out? You've heard one side, and a lot of bulls--- is on that side," she continued. "Give me a chance to defend myself. Watch me. I'm ready for the challenge, watch me do it."

Though Erika's termination from RHOBH isn't on the horizon, she claimed her attorneys advised her to exit the series amid the ongoing legal drama. (Multiple lawsuits surfaced following her and Tom's divorce filing, including one where Erika and Tom, 82, are being sued for allegedly embezzling money from people who lost loved ones in a Boeing plane crash. Tom was also sued by his former business partners, resulting in a Chapter 7 bankruptcy case.)

"I said no because I have nothing to hide," she said. "And they said, 'Well, you know that this s--- can get flipped around on you.'"

Clarifying her statement, Erika added, "Everything can be parsed, twisted, turned and yes, possibly used against you. Whether it is true or not, it almost doesn't even matter at this point."

While Erika admitted she contemplated leaving the show, she remained on board because she wanted to "honor" her commitment. "I wasn't going to run away from what's coming at me," she added.

Elsewhere in the reunion, Erika addressed the various problems in her former marriage. She spoke about not receiving support from Tom over the years, stating how he never read her Pretty Mess memoir and how he didn't attend her Broadway debut in Chicago.

With that in mind, host Andy Cohen then questioned why Erika chose to not leave Tom sooner given his alleged affairs.

"The cheating is a part of it. There is so much more there," she claimed. "And I said to Tom, 'If you are in love with someone else, divorce me and go be with her.'"

Erika claimed Tom had no response to her declaration.

The episode concluded with Andy, 53, asking Erika about whether she "was faithful" to Tom. She did not provide an answer before the closing title card appeared.