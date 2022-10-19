The second part of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' season 12 reunion is here — and it's clear that there are many hard feelings and fractured relationships between the women.

Wednesday's episode picked up with Garcelle Beauvais telling Diana Jenkins that she doesn't like how she treats her, especially after the drama with Garcelle's 14-year-old son Jax, who received social media backlash from RHOBH fans earlier this season.

During the on-air confrontation, Diana revealed that the day before the reunion was filmed, she filed a lawsuit to unmask the "bots" targeting Jax with racist messages.

"I don't hate you, Diana, I just wanna be left alone," a frustrated Garcelle, 55, said. "I don't want you posting about me. I don't want you harassing me on social media. I haven't harassed anyone here on social media."

"Did you not go and call me evil?" Diana, 49, quickly countered.

Host Andy Cohen jumped in and asked Diana if Garcelle called her "evil" after she called Sutton Stracke a "c---". This was followed by a confessional with Sutton, 51, and Garcelle, where they were asked about the explosive argument that happened between Sutton and Diana on the Aspen trip.

"Which is the harsher word? C word or evil?" Diana then asked the group, which prompted Andy, 54, to answer, "The C word."

Some of the women, including Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, and Dorit Kemsley, disagreed and claimed "evil" was a much harsher word. "So, I'm soulless, motherf---er, evil," Diana replied.

It was later concluded that Sutton was the one who actually called Diana soulless, but there was still little resolution. When Andy asked if Sutton wished to clear anything up with Diana, she didn't seem too eager to resolve the matter.

"Oh, I don't need to clear anything up," Sutton said. "No, I think we are very clear on our non-relationship."

"I'm so disappointed right now," Diana replied, adding that she was really hurt and in shock by everything that was said. "I will put my right hand, and I am putting it, that nobody in this group would ever go after [Garcelle's] sweetheart son. Not a chance. Not a chance."

Diana went on to say how she filed a lawsuit to unmask the "bots" targeting Garcelle's son one day earlier. She added, "No 14-year-old should ever go through what he went through."

Though she seemed to appreciate the effort, Garcelle stood her ground about Diana's social media posts about her. When pressed by Andy about the posts, Garcelle made it clear she was done talking about the issue and didn't want to fuel the fire.

As they took a break for lunch, Erika, 51, and Lisa, 59, headed to one dressing room, where they said they felt Garcelle's comments were divisive to the group.

In another room, Garcelle and Sutton reacted to the drama, with Garcelle saying she was flabbergasted and planned to continue with her own investigation. "I will not stop until I know who bought those bots," Garcelle said. "I will not stop. That's my mission."

Later during the reunion, there was a montage of Sutton's various missteps with Lisa, Kyle Richards, Erika, and Diana over the course of the season.

Sutton admitted that her reaction after Dorit's home invasion — in which she compared a French designer not being able to get through U.S. immigration to Dorit having a gun held to her head — was "the worst thing I've ever said in my life."

"I will regret it probably until the day I die," she added. "It was just awful."

Though Dorit, 46, was happy to hear Sutton's remorse, she told her, "I'm sure there are a lot of people that have gone through traumatic events that still wouldn't react like you did and it was really hurtful."

"I can't stand that I said that," Sutton responded. "I hate that day."

The cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12.

At another point during the reunion, Lisa found herself in the hot seat after Andy asked if she was really friends with Sutton. Lisa denied having any ill feelings towards Sutton — but Sutton wasn't convinced.

"Well, I'm not quite sure why you really hate me so much," Sutton told her, to which Lisa responded, "I don't hate you. I've had some moments and I think you've had some moments with me. I definitely don't hate anybody."

"You were pretty brutal with me all season," Sutton countered. "You didn't do it with anybody else but me. So, you know, I don't consider you a friend. I mean, how can I?"

Sutton asked for an apology and Lisa gave her a sincere and heartfelt one, telling Sutton, "I am sorry that I took it out on you. I'm sorry that I took my pain, anger, sadness, and fear out on you."

Lisa Rinna.

Andy then addressed Lisa, noting that they have discussed her social media use privately many times. "Your social media is disastrous. You have no impulse control. You make so much trouble for yourself," he said.

There was a montage of her various outbursts with different cast members throughout the season before Andy asked Lisa if she was using the loss of her mother Lois as a scapegoat for her recent "despicable behavior."

While fighting back tears, Lisa said, "It's really hard to come into a show like this and maybe it would've been better if I'd taken the time off because, you know when you're in that deep of pain, I've done the best I can. I'm sorry for being crazy and a maniac and screaming and doing what I've done. I really just am trying to walk through life."

"Listen, it has been a very confusing time for me and I'm not going to scapegoat it and I'm not going to use it. I'm gonna say, it just is and has been a very confusing… I have been all over the place and I don't ever remember myself being quite so all over the place but I have been," she added.

Towards the end of the reunion, fans finally got a glimpse of Kathy Hilton joining the group and Kyle and Lisa were immediately on edge. "Where is Kathy sitting?" Kyle whispered to Andy, who told her, "Next to you."

"Just tell the truth," added a pacing Lisa. "All I have to do is tell the truth. That's all there is. I don't have to do anything else."

In a preview of the final part of the episode, Lisa can be seen reiterating, "I was traumatized by what happened in that house."

"But seriously, you've seen some s—- on this show. That was the thing that traumatized you?" Andy asked.

And RHOBH fans will finally see the drama come to a head between Lisa, Kathy, and Kyle, who said she doesn't want to hear things that could destroy her family. "The only one it hurts is me. I'm the one who gets f—-ed," a teary-eyed Kyle told Lisa.

Part three of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 reunion airs next Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.