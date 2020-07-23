After months of buildup, Brandi Glanville claimed she slept with Denise Richards on Wednesday's episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

RHOBH : Brandi Glanville Claims Denise Richards Warned Her Not to Tell Husband About Hookup

After months of buildup, Brandi's alleged affair with Denise is playing out on screen. On Wednesday's episode, the ex-Housewife confessed to Kyle Richards and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave that she had allegedly hooked up with Denise during her marriage to Aaron Phypers. (Denise, 49, has repeatedly denied the affair.)

Kyle, 51, had invited Teddi, 39, over to discuss her upcoming baby shower, when her sister Kim Richards stopped by to return a few dresses she had borrowed.

Kim, 55, revealed that Brandi, 47, was just outside in the car as the two were en route to dinner, prompting Kyle to invite Brandi inside.

Kyle caught Brandi up about drama going on in the group, explaining that Denise had been at odds with the women after they brought up threesomes in front of the Wild Things star's children.

Things took a tense turn when Kim claimed that Denise "did something" to Brandi.

"I don't want to go into it. I just think you guys need to be careful with her, because she's not who she pretends to be," Brandi said.

Brandi then claims Denise allegedly told her "mean" things about all of the women, specifically that she doesn't like Teddi and that Erika Girardi is a "cold-hearted bitch."

"She feels she can tell me things because she has something on me," Brandi said of Denise.

At that point, Brandi looked shaky, requesting water and wine."I have never seen Brandi so nervous," Kyle said in a confessional. "Normally, when she's upset, it comes spilling out of her mouth."

That's when Brandi came clean about the alleged affair.

"When we met. We just hit it off. I thought she was the coolest chick. I saw her in April and I didn't see her again until your party," Brandi shared of Denise.

As viewers recall, Brandi, made her season debut last week at Kyle's gala auction.

"Some s--- went down over those nine months that was really f----- up. It's bad," Brandi told Kyle and Teddi before breaking down in tears.

"I was so broken for so long. When I was married and I was cheated on, it destroyed me," Brandi — whose ex-husband Eddie Cibrian infamously cheated on her with now-life LeeAnn Rimes — added during a confessional interview. She emphasized that she would never knowingly take part in infidelity because of her past.

"It destroyed me. It broke my life. I would never ever do that to someone else," Brandi said, alleging that Denise "put" her in a situation where she was "the cheater."

Image zoom Aaron Phypers and Denise Richards Gregg DeGuire/Getty

"I had been out with her and Aaron and I knew they had an understanding that she could be with girls if she wanted to as long as it wasn't with a guy. The first night we met, something happened," Brandi told Kyle and Teddi, implying that Denise and Aaron have an open marriage. (Denise denied having an open marriage during an exchange with a fan on Instagram back in February.)

Brandi explained in her confessional interview that once, she went to dinner with Denise, and the two got "wasted" and "go to the restroom and all of sudden we're making out." Brandi told Kyle and Teddi that Denise "wasn't with Aaron at that time."

Brandi claimed in the episode that their alleged affair continued years later, when Denise "invited me to go to her set in Northern California to do my podcast."

"She really wanted to hang out a lot," Brandi continued.

"I went and I wanted to get my own room, but Denise was like 'No, just stay here. It's fine. I'll get you a rollaway bed,'" Brandi said in a confessional, telling Kyle and Teddi that Denise's daughter and a friend were also staying with them.

"That first night the girls were sleeping in a room downstairs and Denise had a room upstairs, and there was no rollaway bed, conveniently. So, I just slept in bed with Denise," Brandi told the camera.

"The first night I was there we just had a good night and then the next night we got really drunk and we kind of hooked up, we hooked up," Brandi said, prompting Kyle to ask incredulously, "Who is we?"

"Denise and I," Brandi said.

"Like kissed?" Teddi asked, to which Brandi responded, "Like everything."

"I don't want you guys to judge me ... I'm bisexual, everybody knows it. My kids know that," Brandi said. She then began to tear up, saying that what happened with Denise made her "uncomfortable."

"The kids were downstairs and we were in a loft and there was no door," Brandi alleged.

"I just couldn't get into it and the next day she just said to me, 'No matter what you do you can't tell Aaron, he will kill me,'" Brandi told Kyle and Teddi.

"You didn't think it was cheating?" Teddi asked.

"It wasn't because we had already talked about it," Brandi said alleging that Denise and Aaron told her they have an open marriage.

"I would have never slept with Denise if I thought Aaron wasn't okay with it. He knew I was going out of town with her. He knew we made out before." Brandi said.

Brandi claimed that afterward, Denise kept texting her to make sure that "everything was kosher."

"She made me believe I did something wrong, and then I had a breakdown and I told Kim, and Kim said, 'she tricked you,'" Brandi said.

"She never called her until the night before your charity," Kim told Kyle.

Brandi claimed Denise wanted to make sure she hadn't told anyone about the hookup, saying she that's why she was so nervous at Kyle's gala and "kept drinking."

"Now she's calling me telling me s--- about Erika, s--- about you guys. ... She'll say to me, 'I just want you to know my private life is super private and I would never tell your secrets,'" Brandi said.

Taking in the news, Kyle said during a confessional that "Brandi can be a lot of things, but I don't believe she's a liar."

"I think I'm just realizing that I don't think any of us know Denise at all," Kyle said.

The episode then showed most of the women landing in Rome (Lisa Rinna had announced earlier in the episode that she was taking them to Italy for their annual girls trip), with Denise and Garcelle Beauvais arriving on a later flight.

After touching down in Rome, Teddi told Lisa, 57, what Brandi had claimed.

"So, they f-----?" Lisa asked Kyle and Teddi.

Things seem to come to a boiling point in next week's episode as the women confront Denise about Brandi's allegations.

"She has told us a lot of things that are now out there about you guys," Teddi tells Denise in the teaser for next week while the women are at dinner in Rome. "She said you two had sex."

Also in Wednesday's episode, Camille Grammer apologized to Denise and Teddi for her past behavior, and Denise made up with Erika.

"I want to clear the air with you before we go on a trip," Denise told Erika. "I like you a lot and I have a lot of respect for you."

Erika accepted Denise's apology but said in a confessional "It takes work to be a good friend."